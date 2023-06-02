Magazine

East Bengal Women wins inaugural IFA Women’s Shield title

The victory marks East Bengal’s second title win this year after its Calcutta Women’s Football League, also known as the Kanyashree Cup

Published : Jun 02, 2023 19:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal Women haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament while scoring 27. 
East Bengal Women haven't conceded a single goal in the tournament while scoring 27.  | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL MEDIA
infoIcon

East Bengal Women haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament while scoring 27.  | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL MEDIA

The East Bengal women’s team clinched the inaugural IFA Women’s Shield title after beating Sribhumi FC 5-0 in the summit clash at the Tehatta Ground this evening.

The Red & Golds went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead, courtesy goals from striker Tulsi Hembram (13’) and midfielder Barnali Karar (18’).

AIFF Appeal Committee rejects appeals by Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukumanović

Tulsi scored the remaining 3 goals in the second half (47’, 77’, 82’) to complete her 3rd hat-trick in 4 matches.

EB Women didn’t concede a single goal in the tournament while scoring 27. The victory marks East Bengal’s second title win this year after its Calcutta Women’s Football League (also known as the Kanyashree Cup) triumph in January. It also reached the quarterfinals of the recently concluded Indian Women’s League.

Tulsi, who hails from Jungle Mahals, is the leading scorer of the competition with 15 goals. She has also been adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
