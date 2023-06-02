Magazine

AIFF Appeal Committee rejects appeals by Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukumanović

The committee rejected Ivan Vukumanović’s appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him. In both cases, the Appeal Committee upheld the earlier decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 17:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Both Kerala Blasters and Vukomanovic are required to pay the respective fines within two weeks. 
File Photo: Both Kerala Blasters and Vukomanovic are required to pay the respective fines within two weeks.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports
infoIcon

File Photo: Both Kerala Blasters and Vukomanovic are required to pay the respective fines within two weeks.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

The AIFF Appeal Committee, headed by chairperson Akshay Jaitly, has rejected Kerala Blasters FC’s appeal against the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on it for misconduct and abandonment of its game against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League playoffs on March 3, 2023.

The committee also rejected Ivan Vukumanović’s appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him. In both cases, the Appeal Committee upheld the earlier decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Both Kerala Blasters and the coach are required to pay the respective fines within two weeks.

In its initial decision on March 31, 2023, the Disciplinary Committee had also stated that the club and the coach needed to make public apologies, in the absence of which the fines would be increased to Rs 6 crore and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

In its appeal, the club had argued for levity with regard to the fine and asked that it be reduced to the minimum amount for abandoning the match. Vukumanović’s appeal said that the fine and the ban be removed entirely upon review by the Appeal Committee.

In its decision on June 2, 2023, the Appeal Committee said “:….the appeal of the appellant team is denied and that Kerala Blasters FC is instructed to pay the fine of Rs. 4 crore imposed by the Disciplinary Committee.”

On the appeal made by Ivan Vukumanović, the Appeal Committee said: “….this Committee holds that the appeal of the Appellant Coach is denied and that Mr. Ivan Vukumanović is instructed to pay the fine of Rs. 5 lakhs and serve the suspension for 10 matches and the ban from being a part of the team dressing room and team bench, irrespective of the team he is contracted with. Any match for which such suspension and ban have already been served shall count towards compliance with this decision.”

