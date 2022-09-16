Chess

World Youth Chess Championship: Pranav, Ilamparthi crowned winners

A day after meeting the stipulation to become India’s 76th Grandmaster, Pranav Anand justified his top billing by beating Augustin Droin to finish with 9 points from 11 rounds.

Rakesh Rao
16 September, 2022 22:01 IST
A. R. Ilamparthi wins the U-14 open gold in the World Youth Chess Championship at Mamaia, Romania, on September 16, 2022.

A. R. Ilamparthi wins the U-14 open gold in the World Youth Chess Championship at Mamaia, Romania, on September 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's latest Grandmaster Pranav Anand won the U-16 open title and A. R. Ilamparthi claimed the U-14 open gold in the World youth chess championship at Mamaia, Romania.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand becomes India’s 76th Chess Grandmaster

Ilamparthi, seeded nine, signed off with a fourth straight victory to tally 9.5 points. After winning the first five rounds, Ilamparthi turned Romania’s Filip Magold into this ninth victim to reach 9.5 points.

Indian performances (with final placings and points):
Under-14 (Open): 1. A. R. Ilamparthi (9.5 points), 16. John Veny Akkarakaran (7), 52. Gaurang Bagwe (6); (Girls): 4. Mrittika Mallick (8), 7. Anupam M. Sreekumar (8), 8. H. G. Pragnya (7.5), 14. Amulya Guruprasad (7).
Under-16 (Open): 1. Pranav Anand (9), 5. M. Pranesh (8), 24. S. Harshad (6.5), 28. Ritvik Krishnan (6.5); (Girls): 42. Tanisha Boramanikar (5.5).
Under-18 (Open): 14. Soham Kamotra (7); (Girls): 6. S. Kanishka (7.5); 8. Rakshitta Ravi (7.5), 25. V. Rindhiya (6), 46.Bhagyashree Patil (5), 74. Susmita Bhowmick (3.5).

