World Youth Chess Championship: Pranav, Ilamparthi crowned winners

India's latest Grandmaster Pranav Anand won the U-16 open title and A. R. Ilamparthi claimed the U-14 open gold in the World youth chess championship at Mamaia, Romania.

A day after meeting the stipulation to become India’s 76th Grandmaster, Pranav Anand justified his top billing by beating Augustin Droin to finish with 9 points from 11 rounds.

Ilamparthi, seeded nine, signed off with a fourth straight victory to tally 9.5 points. After winning the first five rounds, Ilamparthi turned Romania’s Filip Magold into this ninth victim to reach 9.5 points.