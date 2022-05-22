More Sports Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa on course for a last-eight spot Praggnanandhaa was placed sixth with 15 points (out of 30) while Magnus Carlsen (21) displaced overnight leader Wei Yi (19) at the top. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 May, 2022 00:00 IST R. Praggnanandhaa will face Jorden van Foreest in the first round. - The Hindu Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 May, 2022 00:00 IST After two back-to-back defeats, spread over two days, R. Praggnanandhaa bounced back into contention for a quarterfinal berth by beating Canada’s Eric Hansen in the 10th round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.READ | GCT Superbet: Anand wins title with a round to spare Praggnanandhaa was placed sixth with 15 points (out of 30) while Magnus Carlsen (21) displaced overnight leader Wei Yi (19) at the top.With five rounds to go, P. Harikrishna (12) was placed eighth while Vidit (11) was 11th. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :