Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa on course for a last-eight spot

After two back-to-back defeats, spread over two days, R. Praggnanandhaa bounced back into contention for a quarterfinal berth by beating Canada’s Eric Hansen in the 10th round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.

READ | GCT Superbet: Anand wins title with a round to spare



Praggnanandhaa was placed sixth with 15 points (out of 30) while Magnus Carlsen (21) displaced overnight leader Wei Yi (19) at the top.



With five rounds to go, P. Harikrishna (12) was placed eighth while Vidit (11) was 11th.