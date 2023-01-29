TATA Steel Chess C’Ships: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen; Gukesh draws; Arjun loses

R. Praggnanandhaa gave nothing away and held defending champion Magnus Carlsen to a 67-move draw in the 12th and penultimate round of the Masters section of the Tata Steel chess championship in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Saturday.

The draw with the struggling Indian youngster effectively ended Carlsen’s chances of retaining the title. Ahead of the final round, Carlsen (7) shared the third spot behind leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov (8) and Anish Giri (7.5).

D. Gukesh drew with Levon Aronian, but Arjun Erigaisi lost to Parham Maghsoodloo.

In the challengers section, B. Adhiban posted his third win in the five rounds to stay in the joint-fourth spot. However, R. Vaishali lost to Max Warmerdam.

Germany’s Donchenko (9) moved within a draw of winning the title after establishing a one-point lead over the closest challenger Turkey’s Mustafa Yilmaz.