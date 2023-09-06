MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel Chess India: Vachier-Lagrave is sole leader going into last day of rapid

Vachier-Lagrave is on 4.5 points from six rounds. Behind the second-placed Radjabov (four points) are four players, three of them Indians – R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and D. Gukesh.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 20:39 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in action at the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid.
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in action at the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in action at the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave will go into the final day of the open rapid event of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament as the only unbeaten player. But the top-seeded Frenchman is just half a point ahead of his nearest rival -- Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijan – with three rounds remaining.

Vachier-Lagrave is on 4.5 points from six rounds. Behind the second-placed Radjabov (four points) are four players, three of them Indians – R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and D. Gukesh. Russian Alexander Grischuk is the odd man out in that pack.

RELATED | Couldn’t have asked for a better Indian chess team for Asian Games: Anand

Another Indian in the field, P. Harikrishna, looked understandably disappointed after drawing his long game with Vincent Keymer. He had been well placed to get the full point against the German prodigy, who hit headlines recently after scoring a stunning win over the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a World Cup game at Baku.

Like Harikrishna, it hasn’t exactly been a fine tournament so far for Arjun Erigaisi, who was the best player at this event in the last couple of years. They are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Vachier-Lagrave has done well to be alone at the top at the moment. He began the day with a win against Keymer and then drew with Gukesh. He finished with a victory against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

The results (sixth round, Indians unless specified):
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 4.5 bt Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 2.5; P. Harikrishna 2 drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger) 2.5; Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) 3 drew with R. Praggnanandhaa 3; Vidit Gujrathi 3 bt Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 4; D. Gukesh 3 drew with Arjun Erigaisi 2.5.
Fifth round: Gukesh drew with Vachier-Lagrave; Arjun bt Gujrathi; Radjabov bt Grischuk; Praggnanandhaa lost to Harikrishna; Keymer lost to Abdusattorov.
Fourth round: Vachier-Lagrave bt Keymer; Abdusattorov lost to Praggnanandhaa; Harikrishna lost to Radjabov; Grischuk bt Arjun; Gurathi bt Gukesh.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

