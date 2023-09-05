MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among early leaders, Praggnanandhaa loses to Keymar

Vincent Keymer is sharing the top spot with first seed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijan and D. Gukesh.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 21:09 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
D. Gukesh kept the lead on the first day of the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid.
D. Gukesh kept the lead on the first day of the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

D. Gukesh kept the lead on the first day of the Tata Steel Chess India Open Rapid. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Just when it seemed R. Praggnanandhaa would have another excellent day on the chessboard – something he has got used to over the last few months – Vincent Keymer made him pause.

In the third-round clash between the two hugely talented teenagers, in the open rapid section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament, the German prevailed, and he moved into the joint lead at the end of the first day at the National Library on Tuesday. He is sharing the top spot with first seed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijan and D. Gukesh.

They have two points apiece, half-a-point more than Praggnanandhaa, Russian Alexander Grischuk and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. Six rounds remain.

ALSO READ
Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about

Praggnanandhaa, playing his first event in India after his stunning show at the Chess World Cup in Baku, had begun with a win with black pieces against Radjabov and then held Vachier-Lagrave to a draw. There are, of course, enough rounds left for him to bounce back.

Gukesh, also playing his first tournament in India after crossing a milestone (he broke into the World top 10 and replaced Viswanathan Anand as the India No. 1) defeated compatriot Harikrishna and drew with Abdusattorov and Grischuk.

Arjun Erigaisi, who won a title in both his previous appearances here, must be relieved to end the day with a victory over Harikrishna, after losing his first two games.

The results
Third round, Indians unless specified: Vidit Gujrathi 1 lost to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); D. Gukesh 2 drew with Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) 1.5; Arjun Erigaisi 1 bt P. Harikrishna 0.5; Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2 bt Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 1.5; R. Praggnanandhaa 1.5 lost to Vincent Keymer (Ger) 2.
Second round: Vachier-Lagrave drew with Praggnanandhaa; Keymer lost to Radjabov; Abdusattorov bt Arjun; Harikrishna lost to Gukesh; Grischuk drew with Gujrathi.
First round: Grischuk drew with Vachier-Lagrave; Gujrathi drew with Harikrishna; Gukesh drew with Abdusattorov; Arjun lost to Keymer; Radjabov lost to Praggnanandhaa.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tata Steel Chess /

D Gukesh /

R. Pragnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 161/4 (23 overs), Nabi launches attack; AFG needs 131 off 85 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among early leaders, Praggnanandhaa loses to Keymar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue
    PTI
  4. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  5. Spanish football federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among early leaders, Praggnanandhaa loses to Keymar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Couldn’t have asked for a better Indian chess team for Asian Games: Anand
    PTI
  3. Praggnanandhaa: Tata Steel Chess India tournament is where I got a glimpse of what top class chess is about
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Wenjun clinches blitz title, Koneru Humpy runner-up
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Praggnanandhaa: The boy who gets cricket-loving India chess-thumping
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 161/4 (23 overs), Nabi launches attack; AFG needs 131 off 85 to qualify - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among early leaders, Praggnanandhaa loses to Keymar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as Asia Cup venue
    PTI
  4. Russians, Belarusians allowed back into swimming events
    AFP
  5. Spanish football federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment