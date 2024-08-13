MagazineBuy Print

St Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa ends first day bottom of the table

Starting off as black against Aroninan, the Indian started on a positive note with a draw but subsequently bungled in the endgame against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 20:10 IST , Saint Louis

PTI
File Photo: R. Praggnanandhaa in action.
File Photo: R. Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: R. Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa missed out twice on cashing in on winning positions, ending up at the bottom of the table after the first day of Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament.

Starting off as black against Aroninan, the Indian started on a positive note with a draw but subsequently bungled in the endgame against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

While there was no denying his superiority in his games against the American or the French, Praggnanandhaa was again subjected to another task wherein the Indian youngster failed to deliver the goods.

With six more rounds to come in the rapid section, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave is in the front one five points out of a possible six, whiel Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and the Amerian duo of Lenier Dominguez and Levon Aronian.

ALSO READ | World Blitz Team Championships: Team MGD1 clinches silver medal; Arjun Erigaisi beats Carlsen

At this point of time, Praggnandhaa is last and a comeback looks pretty much on cards for the Indian with six rounds still remaining in rapid along with 18 rounds of blitz games before the winner is determined.

