MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Grand chess tour: India’s Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section

The three leaders at this point are followed by Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian, a full point behind, and USA’s Wesley So, Dominguez and Nakamura, who share the fifth on nine points apiece.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 20:08 IST , Saint Louis - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - In the eighth round, the Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18.
FILE - In the eighth round, the Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE - In the eighth round, the Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa had a rare bad in the office, finishing at the bottom of the table in the rapid section of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament here.

Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid competition, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Another American Hikaru Nakamura also proved too strong for the Indian in the final game.

In the eighth round, the Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18.

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and the French duo of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja were tied for the top spot on 11 points each in what was one of the closely contested rapid sections of the Grand Chess tour.

The three leaders at this point are followed by Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian, a full point behind, and USA’s Wesley So, Dominguez and Nakamura, who share the fifth on nine points apiece.

Not far behind is Nodirbek Abdusatoorov of Uzbekistan and last year’s tour winner Fabiano Caruana of the United States on eight points each and Praggnanandhaa was a distant 10th right now.

With each win, worth two points in the rapid section, the attention will now shift to the blitz wherein the players will play a double round robin or 18 games.

The point system comes back to normal in the USD 175000 prize money tournament and one point will be awarded for a win and half for a draw.

Praggnanandhaa will need a miracle in the blitz section in order to come back in the tournament and the chances of winning this leg rest with Firouzja, who also has a slim chance to go to the top spot in the tour rankings if he finishes well ahead of Caruana, who is the current leader.

While Praggnanandhaa is safe on the third spot in the tour rankings for now, an improved performance in blitz might just help the Indian to go ahead of his nearest rival and compatriot D Gukesh, who is currently fourth and will join the others in the Sinquefield Cup, slated to take place right after this event.

Final Standings
Rapid: 1-3: Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID), Alireza Firouzja (FRA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) 11 points each; 4: Levon Aronian (ARM) 10; 5-7: Lenier Dominguez (USA), Wesley So, (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 9 each, Fabiano Caruana (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) 8 each; 10: R Praggnanandhaa (IND) 4.

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
    Reuters
  2. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Joseph takes five as South Africa collapses to 97/9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. WNBA to hold 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Grand chess tour: India’s Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section
    PTI
  2. St Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa ends first day bottom of the table
    PTI
  3. Global Chess League: Defending champion Triveni Continental Kings announces lineup for season two
    Team Sportstar
  4. Grand Chess tour draw: Decent chance for Praggnanandhaa despite five blacks in rapid
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa eyes an improved finish in Grand Chess Tour final outings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
    Reuters
  2. WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Joseph takes five as South Africa collapses to 97/9
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sreeja Akula satisfied with Paris Olympics singles campaign, rues team event quarterfinal defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises after Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. WNBA to hold 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment