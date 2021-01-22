Chess

Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna accepts Giri’s draw-offer

P. Harikrishna accepted Anish Giri’s draw-offer in 26 moves in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 22 January, 2021 21:04 IST
Harikrishna

File Photo of P. Harikrishna.   -  File Photo ( Biel Chess)

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 22 January, 2021 21:04 IST

P. Harikrishna accepted Anish Giri’s draw-offer in 26 moves in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Thursday.

READ: Harikrishna held by Vachier in Tata Steel Masters chess

With one of the five overnight leaders, Sweden’s Nils Grandelius (3.5 points) beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to re-emerge as the only leader, Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana (three each) shared the second spot.

Fifth-round results: Anish Giri (Ned, 3) drew with P. Harikrishna (3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3) drew with Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 3.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2);David Anton Guijar (Esp. 2) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 2); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2.5) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 2.5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2).

  Dugout videos