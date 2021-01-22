Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna accepts Giri’s draw-offer P. Harikrishna accepted Anish Giri’s draw-offer in 26 moves in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 January, 2021 21:04 IST File Photo of P. Harikrishna. - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 January, 2021 21:04 IST P. Harikrishna accepted Anish Giri’s draw-offer in 26 moves in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Thursday.READ: Harikrishna held by Vachier in Tata Steel Masters chessWith one of the five overnight leaders, Sweden’s Nils Grandelius (3.5 points) beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to re-emerge as the only leader, Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana (three each) shared the second spot.Fifth-round results: Anish Giri (Ned, 3) drew with P. Harikrishna (3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3) drew with Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 3.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2);David Anton Guijar (Esp. 2) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 2); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2.5) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 2.5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos