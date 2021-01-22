Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna accepts Giri’s draw-offer

P. Harikrishna accepted Anish Giri’s draw-offer in 26 moves in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Thursday.

With one of the five overnight leaders, Sweden’s Nils Grandelius (3.5 points) beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to re-emerge as the only leader, Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana (three each) shared the second spot.