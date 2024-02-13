Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh settled for a draw with Caruana Fabiano of United States to bow out of contention in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Challenge here.

World number one Magnus Carlsen came from behind to score over Alireza Firouza of France first in the classical and then in the tiebreaker to make it to the semifinals quite easily.

Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian’s experience came in handy as he outclassed Vincent Keymer of Germany to make it to the semis, while Nodribek Abdusattarov proved superior to reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China to make his way in to last four.

Gukesh had to win to remain in with a chance but Caruana’s immense experience in this format came in handy as the American proved better prepared. In the end Gukesh had to split the point.

Its not the end of the road for any player yet as those who have gone out of contention for podium finish will fight for the 5th to 8th spot.

In the semifinals, Carlsen will take on Abdusattarov, while Aronian has a tough nut to crack in Caruana.

Among other contestants, Gukesh will be up against Keymer and Alireza will face Ding Liren in the 200000 USD prize money tournament being played under Chess960 rules where the starting position of the pieces is changed randomly at start of the game.

Results Quarterfinal game 2: Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with D Gukesh (Ind) 1.5-0.5; Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb) drew with Ding Liren (Chn) 1.5-0.5; Alireza Firouza (Fra) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 1-1, 0-2; Levon Aronian (Usa) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger) 1.5-0.5.