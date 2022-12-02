Columns

Statsman: Devon Conway is New Zealand’s best

As of date, a total of 95 batters have aggregated 1000 T20I runs in their careers. Only two others, neither of whom are from New Zealand, have done it in fewer innings than Devon Conway.

Mohandas Menon
02 December, 2022 19:14 IST
Devon Conway took 26 innings to reach 1,000 T20I runs.

Devon Conway took 26 innings to reach 1,000 T20I runs. | Photo Credit: AP

26 The number of innings New Zealand’s Devon Conway needed to reach his personal landmark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this in the opening Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney on 22 October 2022 during his unbeaten knock of 92. As of date, a total of 95 batters (Conway is the 91st) have aggregated 1000 T20I runs in their careers. Only two others have done it in fewer innings than Conway. This, however, is the best for a Kiwi batter. Kane Williamson needed 34 innings to reach 1000 runs, in Jan 2017. Conway’s batting average of 57.39 is by far the highest for any batter in the match they reached their 1000th run. Only two others — Babar Azam (54.26) and Dawid Malan (50.15) — averaged over 50 at the end of the match they reached their respective landmarks.

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

100/50

HS

24

24

Dawid Malan

England

20 Mar 2021

1003

50.15

1/5

103*

24

24

Sabawoon Davizi

Czech Republic

24 Jul 2022

1000

47.92

3/5

115*

26

26

Babar Azam

Pakistan

4 Nov 2018

1031

54.26

0/8

97*

26

29

Devon Conway

New Zealand

22 Oct 2022

1033

57.39

0/7

99*

27

29

Virat Kohli

India

2 Oct 2015

1015

46.14

0/9

78*

Note: This is the third occasion in his T20I career, Conway has made a score in the 90s, which equals the record tally of 90s of team-mate Martin Guptill. However, Conway is still to be dismissed in all his three instances, while the latter has been dismissed twice in the 90s.


Batters with maximum scores in the 90s during a T20I career

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Runs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

91*

Zimbabwe

Auckland

11 Feb 2012

Won

97

Australia

Dunedin Univ

25 Feb 2021

Won

93

Scotland

Dubai

3 Nov 2021

Won


Devon Conway (NZ)

Runs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

99*

Australia

Christchurch HO

22 Feb 2021

Won

92*

Bangladesh

Hamilton

28 Mar 2021

Won

92*

Australia

Sydney

22 Oct 2022

Won

Note: Seven other batters have twice made scores in the 90s during their T20I career.


3 The number of occasions where the defending champions lost their opening match of the next edition of the T20 World Cup. Australia, in 2022, dubiously achieved what twice T20WC champions West Indies did so in 2014 and 2021 as defending champions

How the defending champions have fared in their opening game of the next edition.

Year

Result for the defending champion side

Opponent

Venue

Date

2009

India won by 25 runs

Bangladesh

Nottingham

6 June 2009+

2010

Pakistan won by 21 runs

Bangladesh

Gros Islet

1 May 2010

2012

England won by 116 runs

Afghanistan

Colombo RPS

21 Sep 2012

2014

West Indies lost by 7 wickets

India

Mirpur

23 Mar 2014

2016

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

Afghanistan

Kolkata

17 Mar 2016

2021

West Indies lost by 6 wickets

England

Dubai

23 Oct 2021

2022

Australia lost by 89 runs

New Zealand

Sydney

22 Oct 2022

+ India won their next game too against Ireland in Nottingham on 10 Jun 2009 making it the only defending champion side to win their first two games.


8 The number of players who have achieved the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs and also taking 50 or more wickets during their T20I career. Hardik Pandya became the latest player to join this elite group when he crossed 1000 career runs in the T20 WC match against Pakistan in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. Pandya is incidentally the sixth Asian to do so. This list includes two Pakistanis, one from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and now India. Pandya became the quickest to reach this milestone i.e in the fewest time (days) since his debut. He needed just 2462 days (6 years, 8 months, 27 days). The previous record holder Pakistani Shahid Afridi, who was the first to achieve it, in Dec 2013, needed 2662 days (7 years, 3 months, 13 days).

Players with over 1000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I career (listed chronologically)

Player

For

Achieved on

T20I career




Mts

Runs

Ave

Wkts

Ave

Shahid Afridi

Pak

11 Dec 2013

99

1416

17.92

98

24.45

Shakib Al Hasan

Ban

16 Mar 2016

+108

2243

23.36

127

21.11

Dwayne Bravo

WI

27 Aug 2016

91

1255

22.02

78

26.10

Tissara Perera

SL

31 May 2018

84

1204

23.15

51

33.67

Mohd Hafeez

Pak

1 Jul 2018

119

2514

26.46

61

22.75

Mohd Nabi

Afg

20 Aug 2018

+104

1686

21.07

84

28.27

Kevin O’Brien

Ire

24 Feb 2019

110

1973

21.22

58

19.81

Hardik Pandya

Ind

23 Oct 2022

+77

1036

24.67

60

27.42

+ current players


14 The number of Man of the Match awards for Virat Kohli after the India-Pakistan T20WC match in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. This is now the maximum for any player in T20I history. Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi (13) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12) follow Kohli with the most MoM awards in T20I cricket. Kohli extended his tally with 15 MoM awards in the match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 November 2022.

Players with maximum Man of the match awards in T20I cricket

MoM

Player

Mts

For

Career span

15

Virat Kohli

113

India

2010-

13

Mohd Nabi

104

Afghanistan

2010-

12

Rohit Sharma

146

India

2007-

11

Shahid Afridi

99

Pakistan

2006-2018

11

Mohd Hafeez

119

Pakistan

2006-2021

11

David Warner

99

Australia

2009-


36 The number of matches played by Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cups. During India’s encounter against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022, Rohit became the most capped player in the T20WCs. Previously Sri Lankan Tillekeratne Dilshan held the record of playing in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016. As of now, Rohit Sharma has appeared in 37 matches.

Matches

Player

For

2007

2009

2010

2012

2014

2016

2021

2022

37*

Rohit Sharma

India

4

5

3

5

6

5

5

4*

35

Tillkeratne Dilshan

Sri Lanka

5

7

6

7

6

4

35*

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

5

2

2

2

7

7

6

4*

34

Shoaib Malik

Pakistan

7

7

6

4

4

6

34

Shahid Afridi

Pakistan

7

7

6

6

4

4

34

Dwyane Bravo

West Indies

2

6

5

5

5

6

5

34

David Warner

Australia

2

7

6

4

4

7

4*

Note: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan are the only two players to appear in all eight editions of the T20WC.


2 The number of players who have the distinction of aggregating 1000 or more runs in the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli became the latest to achieve this landmark in the T20 World Cups during his knock of 12 against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022. In the next match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 Nov 2022 he became the leading run-getter by bettering the previous record tally of runs by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene.

Leading run getters in T20 World Cup

Runs

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Ave

100/50

HS

Span

1065

Virat Kohli

India

25

23

88.75

0/13

89*

2012-

1016

Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka

31

31

39.08

1/6

100

2007-2014

965

Chris Gayle

West Indies

33

31

34.46

2/7

117

2007-2021

921

Rohit Sharma

India

37

34

35.42

0/9

79*

2007-


How the title ‘leading run-getter in T20WC’ changed hands

Runs

Batter

For

Date achieved

117

Chris Gayle

West Indies

11 Sep 2007

149

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka

15 Sep 2007

158

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan

18 Sep 2007

168

Justin Kemp

South Africa

19 Sep 2007

178

Kevin Pietersen

England

19 Sep 2007

203

Matthew Hayden

Australia

20 Sep 2007

277

Gautam Gambhir

India

6 Jun 2009

382

Tillakeratne Dilshan

Sri Lanka

19 Jun 2009

394

Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka

30 Apr 2010

1065

Virat Kohli

India

2 Nov 2022

Note: Jayawardene was the first to reach the aggregate of 500 runs (on 7 May 2010) and 1000 runs (on 6 Apr 2014) in T20 World Cup.

All records are correct and updated until 4 November 2022

