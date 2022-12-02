Statsman: Devon Conway is New Zealand’s best

26 The number of innings New Zealand’s Devon Conway needed to reach his personal landmark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this in the opening Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney on 22 October 2022 during his unbeaten knock of 92. As of date, a total of 95 batters (Conway is the 91st) have aggregated 1000 T20I runs in their careers. Only two others have done it in fewer innings than Conway. This, however, is the best for a Kiwi batter. Kane Williamson needed 34 innings to reach 1000 runs, in Jan 2017. Conway’s batting average of 57.39 is by far the highest for any batter in the match they reached their 1000th run. Only two others — Babar Azam (54.26) and Dawid Malan (50.15) — averaged over 50 at the end of the match they reached their respective landmarks.
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
100/50
HS
24
24
Dawid Malan
England
20 Mar 2021
1003
50.15
1/5
103*
24
24
Sabawoon Davizi
Czech Republic
24 Jul 2022
1000
47.92
3/5
115*
26
26
Babar Azam
Pakistan
4 Nov 2018
1031
54.26
0/8
97*
26
29
Devon Conway
New Zealand
22 Oct 2022
1033
57.39
0/7
99*
27
29
Virat Kohli
India
2 Oct 2015
1015
46.14
0/9
78*
Note: This is the third occasion in his T20I career, Conway has made a score in the 90s, which equals the record tally of 90s of team-mate Martin Guptill. However, Conway is still to be dismissed in all his three instances, while the latter has been dismissed twice in the 90s.
Batters with maximum scores in the 90s during a T20I career
Martin Guptill (NZ)
Runs
Against
Venue
Date
Result
91*
Zimbabwe
Auckland
11 Feb 2012
Won
97
Australia
Dunedin Univ
25 Feb 2021
Won
93
Scotland
Dubai
3 Nov 2021
Won
Devon Conway (NZ)
Runs
Against
Venue
Date
Result
99*
Australia
Christchurch HO
22 Feb 2021
Won
92*
Bangladesh
Hamilton
28 Mar 2021
Won
92*
Australia
Sydney
22 Oct 2022
Won
Note: Seven other batters have twice made scores in the 90s during their T20I career.
3 The number of occasions where the defending champions lost their opening match of the next edition of the T20 World Cup. Australia, in 2022, dubiously achieved what twice T20WC champions West Indies did so in 2014 and 2021 as defending champions
How the defending champions have fared in their opening game of the next edition.
Year
Result for the defending champion side
Opponent
Venue
Date
2009
India won by 25 runs
Bangladesh
Nottingham
6 June 2009+
2010
Pakistan won by 21 runs
Bangladesh
Gros Islet
1 May 2010
2012
England won by 116 runs
Afghanistan
Colombo RPS
21 Sep 2012
2014
West Indies lost by 7 wickets
India
Mirpur
23 Mar 2014
2016
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
Afghanistan
Kolkata
17 Mar 2016
2021
West Indies lost by 6 wickets
England
Dubai
23 Oct 2021
2022
Australia lost by 89 runs
New Zealand
Sydney
22 Oct 2022
+ India won their next game too against Ireland in Nottingham on 10 Jun 2009 making it the only defending champion side to win their first two games.
8 The number of players who have achieved the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs and also taking 50 or more wickets during their T20I career. Hardik Pandya became the latest player to join this elite group when he crossed 1000 career runs in the T20 WC match against Pakistan in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. Pandya is incidentally the sixth Asian to do so. This list includes two Pakistanis, one from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and now India. Pandya became the quickest to reach this milestone i.e in the fewest time (days) since his debut. He needed just 2462 days (6 years, 8 months, 27 days). The previous record holder Pakistani Shahid Afridi, who was the first to achieve it, in Dec 2013, needed 2662 days (7 years, 3 months, 13 days).
Players with over 1000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I career (listed chronologically)
Player
For
Achieved on
T20I career
Mts
Runs
Ave
Wkts
Ave
Shahid Afridi
Pak
11 Dec 2013
99
1416
17.92
98
24.45
Shakib Al Hasan
Ban
16 Mar 2016
+108
2243
23.36
127
21.11
Dwayne Bravo
WI
27 Aug 2016
91
1255
22.02
78
26.10
Tissara Perera
SL
31 May 2018
84
1204
23.15
51
33.67
Mohd Hafeez
Pak
1 Jul 2018
119
2514
26.46
61
22.75
Mohd Nabi
Afg
20 Aug 2018
+104
1686
21.07
84
28.27
Kevin O’Brien
Ire
24 Feb 2019
110
1973
21.22
58
19.81
Hardik Pandya
Ind
23 Oct 2022
+77
1036
24.67
60
27.42
+ current players
14 The number of Man of the Match awards for Virat Kohli after the India-Pakistan T20WC match in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. This is now the maximum for any player in T20I history. Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi (13) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12) follow Kohli with the most MoM awards in T20I cricket. Kohli extended his tally with 15 MoM awards in the match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 November 2022.
Players with maximum Man of the match awards in T20I cricket
MoM
Player
Mts
For
Career span
15
Virat Kohli
113
India
2010-
13
Mohd Nabi
104
Afghanistan
2010-
12
Rohit Sharma
146
India
2007-
11
Shahid Afridi
99
Pakistan
2006-2018
11
Mohd Hafeez
119
Pakistan
2006-2021
11
David Warner
99
Australia
2009-
36 The number of matches played by Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cups. During India’s encounter against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022, Rohit became the most capped player in the T20WCs. Previously Sri Lankan Tillekeratne Dilshan held the record of playing in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016. As of now, Rohit Sharma has appeared in 37 matches.
Matches
Player
For
2007
2009
2010
2012
2014
2016
2021
2022
37*
Rohit Sharma
India
4
5
3
5
6
5
5
4*
35
Tillkeratne Dilshan
Sri Lanka
5
7
6
7
6
4
—
—
35*
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
5
2
2
2
7
7
6
4*
34
Shoaib Malik
Pakistan
7
7
—
6
4
4
6
—
34
Shahid Afridi
Pakistan
7
7
6
6
4
4
—
—
34
Dwyane Bravo
West Indies
2
6
5
5
5
6
5
—
34
David Warner
Australia
—
2
7
6
4
4
7
4*
Note: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan are the only two players to appear in all eight editions of the T20WC.
2 The number of players who have the distinction of aggregating 1000 or more runs in the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli became the latest to achieve this landmark in the T20 World Cups during his knock of 12 against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022. In the next match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 Nov 2022 he became the leading run-getter by bettering the previous record tally of runs by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene.
Leading run getters in T20 World Cup
Runs
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Ave
100/50
HS
Span
1065
Virat Kohli
India
25
23
88.75
0/13
89*
2012-
1016
Mahela Jayawardene
Sri Lanka
31
31
39.08
1/6
100
2007-2014
965
Chris Gayle
West Indies
33
31
34.46
2/7
117
2007-2021
921
Rohit Sharma
India
37
34
35.42
0/9
79*
2007-
How the title ‘leading run-getter in T20WC’ changed hands
Runs
Batter
For
Date achieved
117
Chris Gayle
West Indies
11 Sep 2007
149
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka
15 Sep 2007
158
Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan
18 Sep 2007
168
Justin Kemp
South Africa
19 Sep 2007
178
Kevin Pietersen
England
19 Sep 2007
203
Matthew Hayden
Australia
20 Sep 2007
277
Gautam Gambhir
India
6 Jun 2009
382
Tillakeratne Dilshan
Sri Lanka
19 Jun 2009
394
Mahela Jayawardene
Sri Lanka
30 Apr 2010
1065
Virat Kohli
India
2 Nov 2022
Note: Jayawardene was the first to reach the aggregate of 500 runs (on 7 May 2010) and 1000 runs (on 6 Apr 2014) in T20 World Cup.
All records are correct and updated until 4 November 2022