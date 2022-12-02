Statsman: Devon Conway is New Zealand’s best

26 The number of innings New Zealand’s Devon Conway needed to reach his personal landmark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved this in the opening Super 12 match against Australia in Sydney on 22 October 2022 during his unbeaten knock of 92. As of date, a total of 95 batters (Conway is the 91st) have aggregated 1000 T20I runs in their careers. Only two others have done it in fewer innings than Conway. This, however, is the best for a Kiwi batter. Kane Williamson needed 34 innings to reach 1000 runs, in Jan 2017. Conway’s batting average of 57.39 is by far the highest for any batter in the match they reached their 1000th run. Only two others — Babar Azam (54.26) and Dawid Malan (50.15) — averaged over 50 at the end of the match they reached their respective landmarks.

Inns Mts Batter For Achieved on Runs Ave. 100/50 HS 24 24 Dawid Malan England 20 Mar 2021 1003 50.15 1/5 103* 24 24 Sabawoon Davizi Czech Republic 24 Jul 2022 1000 47.92 3/5 115* 26 26 Babar Azam Pakistan 4 Nov 2018 1031 54.26 0/8 97* 26 29 Devon Conway New Zealand 22 Oct 2022 1033 57.39 0/7 99* 27 29 Virat Kohli India 2 Oct 2015 1015 46.14 0/9 78*

Note: This is the third occasion in his T20I career, Conway has made a score in the 90s, which equals the record tally of 90s of team-mate Martin Guptill. However, Conway is still to be dismissed in all his three instances, while the latter has been dismissed twice in the 90s.





Batters with maximum scores in the 90s during a T20I career

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Runs Against Venue Date Result 91* Zimbabwe Auckland 11 Feb 2012 Won 97 Australia Dunedin Univ 25 Feb 2021 Won 93 Scotland Dubai 3 Nov 2021 Won





Devon Conway (NZ)

Runs Against Venue Date Result 99* Australia Christchurch HO 22 Feb 2021 Won 92* Bangladesh Hamilton 28 Mar 2021 Won 92* Australia Sydney 22 Oct 2022 Won

Note: Seven other batters have twice made scores in the 90s during their T20I career.





3 The number of occasions where the defending champions lost their opening match of the next edition of the T20 World Cup. Australia, in 2022, dubiously achieved what twice T20WC champions West Indies did so in 2014 and 2021 as defending champions

How the defending champions have fared in their opening game of the next edition.

Year Result for the defending champion side Opponent Venue Date 2009 India won by 25 runs Bangladesh Nottingham 6 June 2009+ 2010 Pakistan won by 21 runs Bangladesh Gros Islet 1 May 2010 2012 England won by 116 runs Afghanistan Colombo RPS 21 Sep 2012 2014 West Indies lost by 7 wickets India Mirpur 23 Mar 2014 2016 Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets Afghanistan Kolkata 17 Mar 2016 2021 West Indies lost by 6 wickets England Dubai 23 Oct 2021 2022 Australia lost by 89 runs New Zealand Sydney 22 Oct 2022

+ India won their next game too against Ireland in Nottingham on 10 Jun 2009 making it the only defending champion side to win their first two games.





8 The number of players who have achieved the distinction of aggregating 1000 runs and also taking 50 or more wickets during their T20I career. Hardik Pandya became the latest player to join this elite group when he crossed 1000 career runs in the T20 WC match against Pakistan in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. Pandya is incidentally the sixth Asian to do so. This list includes two Pakistanis, one from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and now India. Pandya became the quickest to reach this milestone i.e in the fewest time (days) since his debut. He needed just 2462 days (6 years, 8 months, 27 days). The previous record holder Pakistani Shahid Afridi, who was the first to achieve it, in Dec 2013, needed 2662 days (7 years, 3 months, 13 days).

Players with over 1000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I career (listed chronologically)

Player For Achieved on T20I career





Mts Runs Ave Wkts Ave Shahid Afridi Pak 11 Dec 2013 99 1416 17.92 98 24.45 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 16 Mar 2016 +108 2243 23.36 127 21.11 Dwayne Bravo WI 27 Aug 2016 91 1255 22.02 78 26.10 Tissara Perera SL 31 May 2018 84 1204 23.15 51 33.67 Mohd Hafeez Pak 1 Jul 2018 119 2514 26.46 61 22.75 Mohd Nabi Afg 20 Aug 2018 +104 1686 21.07 84 28.27 Kevin O’Brien Ire 24 Feb 2019 110 1973 21.22 58 19.81 Hardik Pandya Ind 23 Oct 2022 +77 1036 24.67 60 27.42

+ current players





14 The number of Man of the Match awards for Virat Kohli after the India-Pakistan T20WC match in Melbourne on 23 Oct 2022. This is now the maximum for any player in T20I history. Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi (13) and India’s Rohit Sharma (12) follow Kohli with the most MoM awards in T20I cricket. Kohli extended his tally with 15 MoM awards in the match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 November 2022.

Players with maximum Man of the match awards in T20I cricket

MoM Player Mts For Career span 15 Virat Kohli 113 India 2010- 13 Mohd Nabi 104 Afghanistan 2010- 12 Rohit Sharma 146 India 2007- 11 Shahid Afridi 99 Pakistan 2006-2018 11 Mohd Hafeez 119 Pakistan 2006-2021 11 David Warner 99 Australia 2009-





36 The number of matches played by Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cups. During India’s encounter against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022, Rohit became the most capped player in the T20WCs. Previously Sri Lankan Tillekeratne Dilshan held the record of playing in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016. As of now, Rohit Sharma has appeared in 37 matches.

Matches Player For 2007 2009 2010 2012 2014 2016 2021 2022 37* Rohit Sharma India 4 5 3 5 6 5 5 4* 35 Tillkeratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 5 7 6 7 6 4 — — 35* Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 5 2 2 2 7 7 6 4* 34 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 7 7 — 6 4 4 6 — 34 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 7 7 6 6 4 4 — — 34 Dwyane Bravo West Indies 2 6 5 5 5 6 5 — 34 David Warner Australia — 2 7 6 4 4 7 4*

Note: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan are the only two players to appear in all eight editions of the T20WC.





2 The number of players who have the distinction of aggregating 1000 or more runs in the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli became the latest to achieve this landmark in the T20 World Cups during his knock of 12 against South Africa in Perth on 30 October 2022. In the next match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on 2 Nov 2022 he became the leading run-getter by bettering the previous record tally of runs by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene.

Leading run getters in T20 World Cup

Runs Batter For Mts Inns Ave 100/50 HS Span 1065 Virat Kohli India 25 23 88.75 0/13 89* 2012- 1016 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 31 31 39.08 1/6 100 2007-2014 965 Chris Gayle West Indies 33 31 34.46 2/7 117 2007-2021 921 Rohit Sharma India 37 34 35.42 0/9 79* 2007-





How the title ‘leading run-getter in T20WC’ changed hands

Runs Batter For Date achieved 117 Chris Gayle West Indies 11 Sep 2007 149 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 15 Sep 2007 158 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 18 Sep 2007 168 Justin Kemp South Africa 19 Sep 2007 178 Kevin Pietersen England 19 Sep 2007 203 Matthew Hayden Australia 20 Sep 2007 277 Gautam Gambhir India 6 Jun 2009 382 Tillakeratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 19 Jun 2009 394 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 30 Apr 2010 1065 Virat Kohli India 2 Nov 2022

Note: Jayawardene was the first to reach the aggregate of 500 runs (on 7 May 2010) and 1000 runs (on 6 Apr 2014) in T20 World Cup.

All records are correct and updated until 4 November 2022