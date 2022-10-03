Statsman: K. L. Rahul fourth-quickest to 2000 T20I runs, Bhuvneshwar now has most wickets in a calendar year

58 The number of innings K. L. Rahul took to aggregate 2000 career runs in T20 international cricket. This now makes him the second quickest in terms of innings by an Indian batter and overall, the fourth quickest in T20I cricket history to reach the landmark of 2000 runs. He achieved this in the opening match of the India-Australia series in Mohali on 20 Sept 2022. Incidentally, on the very same day, Pakistani Mohd Rizwan also completed his 2000th run in T20I cricket by equaling the record set by teammate Babar Azam in 2021. Only three Indian players have so far managed to cross 2000 T20I runs.

Quickest to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs (fewest innings)

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 52 54 Babar Azam 25-Apr-21 2035 47.33 122 1/18 52 63 Mohd Rizwan 20-Sep-22 2011 51.56 104* 1/17 56 60 Virat Kohli 3-Jul-18 2012 49.07 90* 0/18 58 62 K. L. Rahul 20-Sep-22 2018 39.57 110* 2/18 62 62 Aaron Finch 4-Sep-20 2035 38.4 172 2/12

Note: the career figures given above are updated until the end of innings in which the landmark was achieved.

65 The number of T20I matches missed by Umesh Yadav before appearing in the first match of the series in Mohali against Australia on 20 September 2022. This is the second time in his career he is missing the same number of matches. From August 2012 to June 2018 he had missed an identical number of matches for India. This makes him the second T20I player to miss fifty or more matches, twice in a career. For the record, only Sanju Samson had missed more matches for India than Umesh Yadav.

Most T20I matches missed by a player for India

T20I missed Player From To Missed span Career span Career matches 73 Sanju Samson 19-Jul-15 10-Jan-20 4y-175d 2015- 16 65 Umesh Yadav 7-Aug-12 29-Jun-18 5y-326d 2012- 8 65 R. Ashwin 9-Jul-17 3-Nov-21 4y-117d 2010- 56 65 Umesh Yadav 24-Feb-19 20-Sep-22 3y-208d 2012- 8 56 Dinesh Karthik 11-May-10 9-Jul-17 7y-59d 2006- 51 52 Mohd Siraj 14-Mar-18 17-Nov-21 3y-248d 2017- 5

Players missing 30 or more matches on two separate occasions during their T20I career

Player T20Is missed From To For Umesh Yadav 65 7-Aug-12 29-Aug-18 India

65 24-Feb-19 20-Sep-22

Dinesh Karthik 56 11-May-10 9-Jul-17 India

52 27-Feb-19 9-Jun-22

Devendra Bishoo 37 25-Sep-11 9-Nov-15 West Indies

38 9-Nov-15 8-Mar-19

Moises Henriques 45 15-Feb-09 10-Oct-13 Australia

33 10-Oct-17 4-Dec-20

Sohail Khan 33 10-Oct-08 16-Sep-11 Pakistan

66 18-Sep-11 12-Sep-17

Wahab Riaz 36 21-Apr-11 5-Oct-14 Pakistan

30 2-Apr-17 7-Oct-19



Note: Wahab Riaz also missed 26 matches from 20 Apr 2008 to 5 Sep 2010

3 The number of Australian players who have also represented for other countries in T20 internationals. Tim David is the latest entrant to this exclusive list for Australia, when he played the Mohali T20I on 20 September 2022 after representing Singapore in 14 matches from 2019 to 2020.

Australian T20I players appearing for other international sides

Player 1st team 2nd team Dirk Nannes Netherlands (2 matches in 2009) Australia (15 mts from 2009-2010) Luke Ronchi Australia (3 mts from 2008-2009) New Zealand (29 mts from 2013-2017) Tim David Singapore (14 mts from 2019-2020) Australia (3 mts in 2022+)

+ career in progress

236.66 The batting strike rate of Hardik Pandya during his unbeaten knock of 71 in just 30 balls in the Mohali T20I match on 20 September 2022. This is now the third quickest 70+ T20I score by an Indian batter and also the highest by any opponent batter against Australia.

Highest batting strike-rates for India in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs)

S/R Batter Runs Balls Opposition Venue Date 274.41 Rohit Sharma 118 43 Sri Lanka Indore 22-Dec-17 241.37 Virat Kohli 70* 29 West Indies Mumbai WS 11-Dec-19 236.66 Hardik Pandya 71* 30 Australia Mohali 20-Sep-22 233.33 Yuvraj Singh 70 30 Australia Durban 22-Sep-07 220 Yuvraj Singh 77* 35 Australia Rajkot 10-Oct-13

Highest batting strike-rates against Australia in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs)

S/R Batter Runs Balls Venue Date 236.66 Hardik Pandya (Ind) 71* 30 Mohali 20-Sep-22 233.33 Yuvraj Singh (Ind) 70 30 Durban 22-Sep-07 232.35 Evin Lewis (WI) 79 34 Gros Islet 16-Jul-21 230.3 Colin Munro (NZ) 76 33 Auckland 16-Feb-18 221.87 Jos Buttler (Eng) 71* 32 Dubai (DSC) 30-Oct-21

214.28 The batting strike rate of Matthew Wade against India during his match winning knock of unbeaten 45 in 21 balls in Mohali. This is now the highest strike rate by an opponent batter against India while batting in positions from #7 and below and also the fourth best strike rate by an Australian against all opponents.

Highest batting strike-rates against India in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)

S/R Batter Runs Balls Venue Date 214.28 Matthew Wade (AUS) 45* 21 Mohali 20-Sep-22 207.69 Elton Chigumbura (ZIM) 54* 26 Harare 18-Jun-16 190.9 Karim Janat (AFG) 42* 22 Abu Dhabi 3-Nov-21

Note:All the above knocks came at batting position #7

Highest batting strike-rates for Australia in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)

S/R Batter Runs Balls Opposition Venue Date Bat# 273.33 Daniel Sams 41 15 New Zealand Dunedin 25-Feb-21 8 250 Michael Hussey 60* 24 Pakistan Gros Islet 14-May-10 7 241.17 Matthew Wade 41* 17 Pakistan Dubai 11-Nov-21 7 214.28 Matthew Wade 45* 21 India Mohali 20-Sep-22 7 204.76 Brett Lee 43* 21 South Africa Johannesburg 24-Feb-06 8

12.50 The combined bowling economy of the four Indian pacemen in the Mohali T20I match. This now represents the second worst combined bowling economy for Indian pacers in a T20I match delivering at least a total of 10 overs. The previous worst economy (10.69) at home was against South Africa in the T20I match in Delhi on 9 June 2022.

Highest combined bowling economy for Indian pacemen in a T20 match (min 10+ overs)

R/O Against Venue Date Result for India Pacers used 13.07 West Indies Lauderhill 27-Aug-16 lost by 1 run 4 12.5 Australia Mohali 23-Sep-22 lost by 4 wkts & with 4 balls to spare 4 12.16 New Zealand Wellington 6-Feb-19 lost by 80 runs 3 11.42 Ireland Dublin 28-Jun-22 won by 4 runs 4 11.3 South Africa Johannesburg 30-Mar-12 lost by 11 runs (D/L) 4

32 The number of wickets claimed by India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20I cricket in this calendar year. This is now the most claimed by any bowler (from a Test nation) in a single calendar year in T20I cricket history. He went past the previous record of 31 wickets by Aussie Andrew Tye. He achieved this record in the Hyderabad T20I match.

Most T20I wickets in a calendar year by a pacer (from a Test nation)

32 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Ind) 2022 31 Andrew Tye (Aus) 2018 28 Jasprit Bumrah (Ind) 2016 28 Mustafizur Rahman (Ban) 2021 28 Josh Little (Ire) 2022

All records are correct and updated until 25 September 2022