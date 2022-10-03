Statsman: K. L. Rahul fourth-quickest to 2000 T20I runs, Bhuvneshwar now has most wickets in a calendar year

58 The number of innings K. L. Rahul took to aggregate 2000 career runs in T20 international cricket. This now makes him the second quickest in terms of innings by an Indian batter and overall, the fourth quickest in T20I cricket history to reach the landmark of 2000 runs. He achieved this in the opening match of the India-Australia series in Mohali on 20 Sept 2022. Incidentally, on the very same day, Pakistani Mohd Rizwan also completed his 2000th run in T20I cricket by equaling the record set by teammate Babar Azam in 2021. Only three Indian players have so far managed to cross 2000 T20I runs.
Quickest to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs (fewest innings)
Note: the career figures given above are updated until the end of innings in which the landmark was achieved.
65 The number of T20I matches missed by Umesh Yadav before appearing in the first match of the series in Mohali against Australia on 20 September 2022. This is the second time in his career he is missing the same number of matches. From August 2012 to June 2018 he had missed an identical number of matches for India. This makes him the second T20I player to miss fifty or more matches, twice in a career. For the record, only Sanju Samson had missed more matches for India than Umesh Yadav.
Most T20I matches missed by a player for India
Players missing 30 or more matches on two separate occasions during their T20I career
Note: Wahab Riaz also missed 26 matches from 20 Apr 2008 to 5 Sep 2010
3 The number of Australian players who have also represented for other countries in T20 internationals. Tim David is the latest entrant to this exclusive list for Australia, when he played the Mohali T20I on 20 September 2022 after representing Singapore in 14 matches from 2019 to 2020.
ALSO READ - IND v SA - Rahul: Higher strike-rate was the demand of my innings
Australian T20I players appearing for other international sides
+ career in progress
236.66 The batting strike rate of Hardik Pandya during his unbeaten knock of 71 in just 30 balls in the Mohali T20I match on 20 September 2022. This is now the third quickest 70+ T20I score by an Indian batter and also the highest by any opponent batter against Australia.
Highest batting strike-rates for India in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs)
Highest batting strike-rates against Australia in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs)
214.28 The batting strike rate of Matthew Wade against India during his match winning knock of unbeaten 45 in 21 balls in Mohali. This is now the highest strike rate by an opponent batter against India while batting in positions from #7 and below and also the fourth best strike rate by an Australian against all opponents.
Highest batting strike-rates against India in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)
Note:All the above knocks came at batting position #7
Highest batting strike-rates for Australia in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)
12.50 The combined bowling economy of the four Indian pacemen in the Mohali T20I match. This now represents the second worst combined bowling economy for Indian pacers in a T20I match delivering at least a total of 10 overs. The previous worst economy (10.69) at home was against South Africa in the T20I match in Delhi on 9 June 2022.
Highest combined bowling economy for Indian pacemen in a T20 match (min 10+ overs)
32 The number of wickets claimed by India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20I cricket in this calendar year. This is now the most claimed by any bowler (from a Test nation) in a single calendar year in T20I cricket history. He went past the previous record of 31 wickets by Aussie Andrew Tye. He achieved this record in the Hyderabad T20I match.
Most T20I wickets in a calendar year by a pacer (from a Test nation)
All records are correct and updated until 25 September 2022