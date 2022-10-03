Columns

Statsman: K. L. Rahul fourth-quickest to 2000 T20I runs, Bhuvneshwar now has most wickets in a calendar year

Mohandas Menon
03 October, 2022 12:39 IST
03 October, 2022 12:39 IST
K. L Rahul celebrates his half-century during the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali. He reached the milestone of 2000 T20I runs during his swashbuckling innings of 55.

K. L Rahul celebrates his half-century during the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali. He reached the milestone of 2000 T20I runs during his swashbuckling innings of 55. | Photo Credit: AP

58 The number of innings K. L. Rahul took to aggregate 2000 career runs in T20 international cricket. This now makes him the second quickest in terms of innings by an Indian batter and overall, the fourth quickest in T20I cricket history to reach the landmark of 2000 runs. He achieved this in the opening match of the India-Australia series in Mohali on 20 Sept 2022. Incidentally, on the very same day, Pakistani Mohd Rizwan also completed his 2000th run in T20I cricket by equaling the record set by teammate Babar Azam in 2021. Only three Indian players have so far managed to cross 2000 T20I runs.

Quickest to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs (fewest innings)

InnsMtsBatterAchieved onRunsAve.HS100/50
5254Babar Azam25-Apr-21203547.331221/18
5263Mohd Rizwan20-Sep-22201151.56104*1/17
5660Virat Kohli3-Jul-18201249.0790*0/18
5862K. L. Rahul20-Sep-22201839.57110*2/18
6262Aaron Finch4-Sep-20203538.41722/12

Note: the career figures given above are updated until the end of innings in which the landmark was achieved.  

65 The number of T20I matches missed by Umesh Yadav before appearing in the first match of the series in Mohali against Australia on 20 September 2022. This is the second time in his career he is missing the same number of matches. From August 2012 to June 2018 he had missed an identical number of matches for India. This makes him the second T20I player to miss fifty or more matches, twice in a career. For the record, only Sanju Samson had missed more matches for India than Umesh Yadav.

Most T20I matches missed by a player for India

T20I missedPlayerFromToMissed spanCareer spanCareer matches
73Sanju Samson19-Jul-1510-Jan-204y-175d2015-16
65Umesh Yadav7-Aug-1229-Jun-185y-326d2012-8
65R. Ashwin9-Jul-173-Nov-214y-117d2010-56
65Umesh Yadav24-Feb-1920-Sep-223y-208d2012-8
56Dinesh Karthik11-May-109-Jul-177y-59d2006-51
52Mohd Siraj14-Mar-1817-Nov-213y-248d2017-5

Players missing 30 or more matches on two separate occasions during their T20I career

PlayerT20Is missedFromToFor
Umesh Yadav657-Aug-1229-Aug-18India

6524-Feb-1920-Sep-22
Dinesh Karthik5611-May-109-Jul-17India

5227-Feb-199-Jun-22
Devendra Bishoo3725-Sep-119-Nov-15West Indies

389-Nov-158-Mar-19
Moises Henriques4515-Feb-0910-Oct-13Australia

3310-Oct-174-Dec-20
Sohail Khan3310-Oct-0816-Sep-11Pakistan

6618-Sep-1112-Sep-17
Wahab Riaz3621-Apr-115-Oct-14Pakistan

302-Apr-177-Oct-19

Note: Wahab Riaz also missed 26 matches from 20 Apr 2008 to 5 Sep 2010

3 The number of Australian players who have also represented for other countries in T20 internationals. Tim David is the latest entrant to this exclusive list for Australia, when he played the Mohali T20I on 20 September 2022 after representing Singapore in 14 matches from 2019 to 2020.

ALSO READ - IND v SA - Rahul: Higher strike-rate was the demand of my innings

Australian T20I players appearing for other international sides

Player1st team2nd team
Dirk NannesNetherlands (2 matches in 2009)Australia (15 mts from 2009-2010)
Luke RonchiAustralia (3 mts from 2008-2009)New Zealand (29 mts from 2013-2017)
Tim DavidSingapore (14 mts from 2019-2020)Australia (3 mts in 2022+)

+ career in progress

236.66 The batting strike rate of Hardik Pandya during his unbeaten knock of 71 in just 30 balls in the Mohali T20I match on 20 September 2022. This is now the third quickest 70+ T20I score by an Indian batter and also the highest by any opponent batter against Australia.

Highest batting strike-rates for India in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs)

S/RBatterRunsBallsOppositionVenueDate
274.41Rohit Sharma11843Sri LankaIndore22-Dec-17
241.37Virat Kohli70*29West IndiesMumbai WS11-Dec-19
236.66Hardik Pandya71*30AustraliaMohali20-Sep-22
233.33Yuvraj Singh7030AustraliaDurban22-Sep-07
220Yuvraj Singh77*35AustraliaRajkot10-Oct-13

Highest batting strike-rates against Australia in a T20I match (Min: 70 runs) 

S/RBatterRunsBallsVenueDate
236.66Hardik Pandya (Ind)71*30Mohali20-Sep-22
233.33Yuvraj Singh (Ind)7030Durban22-Sep-07
232.35Evin Lewis (WI)7934Gros Islet16-Jul-21
230.3Colin Munro (NZ)7633Auckland16-Feb-18
221.87Jos Buttler (Eng)71*32Dubai (DSC)30-Oct-21

214.28 The batting strike rate of Matthew Wade against India during his match winning knock of unbeaten 45 in 21 balls in Mohali. This is now the highest strike rate by an opponent batter against India while batting in positions from #7 and below and also the fourth best strike rate by an Australian against all opponents.

Highest batting strike-rates against India in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)

S/RBatterRunsBallsVenueDate
214.28Matthew Wade (AUS)45*21Mohali20-Sep-22
207.69Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)54*26Harare18-Jun-16
190.9Karim Janat (AFG)42*22Abu Dhabi3-Nov-21

Note:All the above knocks came at batting position #7

Highest batting strike-rates for Australia in a T20I match by batters at batting position #7 and below (Min: 40 runs)

S/RBatterRunsBallsOppositionVenueDateBat#
273.33Daniel Sams4115New ZealandDunedin25-Feb-218
250Michael Hussey60*24PakistanGros Islet14-May-107
241.17Matthew Wade41*17PakistanDubai11-Nov-217
214.28Matthew Wade45*21IndiaMohali20-Sep-227
204.76Brett Lee43*21South AfricaJohannesburg24-Feb-068

12.50 The combined bowling economy of the four Indian pacemen in the Mohali T20I match. This now represents the second worst combined bowling economy for Indian pacers in a T20I match delivering at least a total of 10 overs. The previous worst economy (10.69) at home was against South Africa in the T20I match in Delhi on 9 June 2022.

Highest combined bowling economy for Indian pacemen in a T20 match (min 10+ overs)

R/OAgainstVenueDateResult for IndiaPacers used
13.07West IndiesLauderhill27-Aug-16lost by 1 run4
12.5AustraliaMohali23-Sep-22lost by 4 wkts & with 4 balls to spare4
12.16New ZealandWellington6-Feb-19lost by 80 runs3
11.42IrelandDublin28-Jun-22won by 4 runs4
11.3South AfricaJohannesburg30-Mar-12lost by 11 runs (D/L)4

32 The number of wickets claimed by India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20I cricket in this calendar year. This is now the most claimed by any bowler (from a Test nation) in a single calendar year in T20I cricket history. He went past the previous record of 31 wickets by Aussie Andrew Tye. He achieved this record in the Hyderabad T20I match.

Most T20I wickets in a calendar year by a pacer (from a Test nation)

32Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Ind)2022
31Andrew Tye (Aus)2018
28Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)2016
28Mustafizur Rahman (Ban)2021
28Josh Little (Ire)2022

All records are correct and updated until 25 September 2022

Read more stories on Columns.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us