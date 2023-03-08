Columns

Statsman: Ashwin second-fastest to 450 Test wickets

R. Ashwin went past 450 Test wickets during the first Test between India and Australia at Nagpur. He is the second-quickest, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, to the landmark.

Mohandas Menon
08 March, 2023 14:57 IST
R. Ashwin (left) took 89 Tests to get to 450 Test wickets.

R. Ashwin (left) took 89 Tests to get to 450 Test wickets. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK

Ashwin in elite list


9The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 450 or more wickets in Test cricket history. In the Nagpur Test against Australia, R. Ashwin became the latest entrant to this list which now includes four pacers (Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson and Stuart Broad) and five spinners (Shane Warne, M. Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, Nathan Lyon and R. Ashwin). By achieving this landmark in his 89th Test, Ashwin is now the second quickest among these Test bowlers with 450+ wickets. Also, his bowling strike-rate of 52.35 is the best among spinners and overall, the second best after Glenn McGrath.


Quickest to reach 450 wickets (in fewest Tests)


Best bowling strike-rates while achieving 450 Test wickets

Test#

Bowler

For

Achieved on


S/R

Bowler

For

Achieved on

80

M. Muralitharan

SL

7 May 2003


52.19

Glenn McGrath

Aus

29 Oct 2004

89

R. Ashwin

Ind

9 Feb 2023


52.35

R. Ashwin

Ind

9 Feb 2023

93

Anil Kumble

Ind

12 Mar 2005


56.70

James Anderson

Eng

30 May 2016

100

Glenn McGrath

Aus

29 Oct 2004


57.36

Courtney Walsh

WI

15 Jun 2000

101

Shane Warne

Aus

18 Mar 2002


58.15

Stuart Broad

Eng

3 Aug 2019

Notes:

** At 36y-145d, R. Ashwin is the second oldest among these nine bowlers after Courtney Walsh (37y-229d).

** Only two other bowlers in this list have a better bowling average than R. Ashwin (24.23) Glenn McGrath (21.73) and M. Muralitharan (23.56).


3 The number of players to do the all-rounder’s double of 3000+ runs and 450+ wickets in Test cricket. By claiming his 450th Test wicket in Nagpur, R. Ashwin became the quickest to do this double (3000 runs + 450 wickets) in just 89 Tests. He, incidentally, went past the 3000-run mark in his previous Test match in Mirpur.

Quickest to do the double of 3000 runs and 450 wickets in Test cricket

Test#

Player

For

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Runs

Wkts

89

R. Ashwin

Ind

9 Feb 2023

Aus

Nagpur

3043

452

128

Stuart Broad

Eng

4 Aug 2019

Aus

Birmingham

3117

450

142

Shane Warne

Aus

4 Dec 2006

Eng

Adelaide

3018

690


6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test. In the Nagpur Test, Jadeja became only the fifth all-rounder in Test cricket history to do so on six or more occasions during a career. England’s Ian Botham has done this on most occasions — in 11 Test matches.

An individual fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on most occasions

Tests

Player

For

From

To

Total Tests

11

Ian Botham

Eng

Feb 1978

June 1985

102

10

Shakib Al Hasan

Ban

Oct 2008

May 2022

65*

6

Richard Hadlee

NZ

Feb 1979

Aug 1986

86

6

R. Ashwin

Ind

Nov 2011

Feb 2021

90*

6

Ravindra Jadeja

Ind

Sep 2016

Feb 2023

62*

5

Malcolm Marshall

WI

Dec 1983

June 1988

81

Notes:
** Botham’s 11 occasions, includes

a century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Ind in MumbaiWS in Feb 1980)

a fifty and a century and a five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs Aus in Leeds in July 1981).

** Shakib’s 10 occasions, includes

two fifties and one five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs WI in Mirpur in Oct 2011)

one century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Zim in Khulna in Nov 2014)

one fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Mirpur in Aug 2017).

** Hadlee’s 6 occasions, includes

a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs WI in Dunedin in Feb 1980)

a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Brisbane in Nov 1985)


6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test match during his career. His teammate R. Ashwin has also done this on six occasions, the most by any player for India.

A fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for Ravindra Jadeja

Runs

Bowl

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

50*

5/73

New Zealand

Kanpur

Sep 2016

Won

51

7/48

England

Chennai

Dec 2016

Won

54*

5/124

Australia

Ranchi

Mar 2017

Drawn

70*

5/152

Sri Lanka

Colombo SSC

Aug 2017

Won

175*

5/41

Sri Lanka

Mohali

Mar 2022

Won

70

5/47

Australia

Nagpur

Feb 2023

Won


5 The number of Indian players to do the double of scoring a fifty-plus score and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia. Jadeja, in fact, became the first Indian player to do it twice against this opponent. Only five players in Test history have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two separate occasions (see list below in notes).

An individual fifty-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for India against Australia

Runs

Bowl

Player

Venue

Month, Year

Result

70 & 53

5/74

Rusi Surti

Adelaide

Dec 1967

Lost

56

5/130

Kapil Dev

Adelaide

Jan 1992

Lost

57*

5/91

Zaheer Khan

Bengaluru

Oct 2008

Drawn

54*

5/124

Ravindra Jadeja

Ranchi

Mar 2017

Drawn

70

5/47

Ravindra Jadeja

Nagpur

Feb 2023

Won

Notes: Only five players have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two occasions:

Billy Barnes (England, 1885 to 1888)

Frank Foster (England, 1911 to1912)

Malcolm Marshall (West Indies in 1984)

Ian Botham (England, 1981 to 1985)

Ravindra Jadeja (India, 2017 to 2023)


5 The number of Indian players to do the all-rounder’s double of 5000 runs and 700 wickets in first-class cricket. R Ashwin, in the Delhi Test, claimed his 700th First-Class wicket on the first day when got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne leg-before and then crossed the landmark of 5000 runs the next day during his knock of 37, when on 22. He thus emulated a small band of Indian all-rounders.

Indian players with 5000 or more runs and 700 or more wickets in their First-Class careers.

Runs

Wkts

Player

Mts

From

To

11593

782

Vinoo Mankad

233

1935/36

1963/64

6617

1390

S. Venkataraghavan

341

1963/64

1984/85

11353

835

Kapil Dev

275

1975/76

1993/94

5572

1136

Anil Kumble

244

1989/90

2008/09

5015

705

R. Ashwin

146

2006/07

2022/23+

+ career in progress


6 The number of batters to aggregate 25000 runs across all three international formats. Virat Kohli, in the second innings of the Delhi Test, became the latest to achieve this landmark in international cricket on 19 Feb 2023. Kohli now has 25012 runs. The five others ahead of him are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Ricky Ponting (27483), Mahela Jayawardene (25957) and Jacques Kallis (25534). However, Kohli is the quickest to reach this milestone — in fewest innings and matches.

Quickest to reach 25000 international career runs (in fewest innings)

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Runs

Ave.

100

50

Opp

Achieved on

Format

Result

549

492

Virat Kohli

Ind

25012

53.55

74

129

Aus

19 Feb 2023

Test

Won

577

507

Sachin Tendulkar

Ind

25016

48.10

75

115

SA

3 Dec 2006

ODI

Lost

588

500

Ricky Ponting

Aus

25035

47.95

68

129

NZ

3 Mar 2010

ODI

Won

594

502

Jacques Kallis

SA

25001

50.30

61

145

Aus

13 Nov 2012

Test

Drawn

608

547

Kumar Sangakkara

SL

25033

45.93

53

138

Ind

6 Apr 2014

T20I

Won

701

625

Mahela Jayawardene

SL

25051

39.14

51

132

Pak

23 Aug 2014

ODI

Lost

All records are correct and updated until 25 February 2023

