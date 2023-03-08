Statsman: Ashwin second-fastest to 450 Test wickets

Ashwin in elite list
9The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 450 or more wickets in Test cricket history. In the Nagpur Test against Australia, R. Ashwin became the latest entrant to this list which now includes four pacers (Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson and Stuart Broad) and five spinners (Shane Warne, M. Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, Nathan Lyon and R. Ashwin). By achieving this landmark in his 89th Test, Ashwin is now the second quickest among these Test bowlers with 450+ wickets. Also, his bowling strike-rate of 52.35 is the best among spinners and overall, the second best after Glenn McGrath.
Quickest to reach 450 wickets (in fewest Tests)
Best bowling strike-rates while achieving 450 Test wickets
Test#
Bowler
For
Achieved on
S/R
Bowler
For
Achieved on
80
M. Muralitharan
SL
7 May 2003
52.19
Glenn McGrath
Aus
29 Oct 2004
89
R. Ashwin
Ind
9 Feb 2023
52.35
R. Ashwin
Ind
9 Feb 2023
93
Anil Kumble
Ind
12 Mar 2005
56.70
James Anderson
Eng
30 May 2016
100
Glenn McGrath
Aus
29 Oct 2004
57.36
Courtney Walsh
WI
15 Jun 2000
101
Shane Warne
Aus
18 Mar 2002
58.15
Stuart Broad
Eng
3 Aug 2019
Notes:
** At 36y-145d, R. Ashwin is the second oldest among these nine bowlers after Courtney Walsh (37y-229d).
** Only two other bowlers in this list have a better bowling average than R. Ashwin (24.23) — Glenn McGrath (21.73) and M. Muralitharan (23.56).
3 The number of players to do the all-rounder’s double of 3000+ runs and 450+ wickets in Test cricket. By claiming his 450th Test wicket in Nagpur, R. Ashwin became the quickest to do this double (3000 runs + 450 wickets) in just 89 Tests. He, incidentally, went past the 3000-run mark in his previous Test match in Mirpur.
Quickest to do the double of 3000 runs and 450 wickets in Test cricket
Test#
Player
For
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Runs
Wkts
89
R. Ashwin
Ind
9 Feb 2023
Aus
Nagpur
3043
452
128
Stuart Broad
Eng
4 Aug 2019
Aus
Birmingham
3117
450
142
Shane Warne
Aus
4 Dec 2006
Eng
Adelaide
3018
690
6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test. In the Nagpur Test, Jadeja became only the fifth all-rounder in Test cricket history to do so on six or more occasions during a career. England’s Ian Botham has done this on most occasions — in 11 Test matches.
An individual fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on most occasions
Tests
Player
For
From
To
Total Tests
11
Ian Botham
Eng
Feb 1978
June 1985
102
10
Shakib Al Hasan
Ban
Oct 2008
May 2022
65*
6
Richard Hadlee
NZ
Feb 1979
Aug 1986
86
6
R. Ashwin
Ind
Nov 2011
Feb 2021
90*
6
Ravindra Jadeja
Ind
Sep 2016
Feb 2023
62*
5
Malcolm Marshall
WI
Dec 1983
June 1988
81
Notes:
** Botham’s 11 occasions, includes
— a century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Ind in MumbaiWS in Feb 1980)
— a fifty and a century and a five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs Aus in Leeds in July 1981).
** Shakib’s 10 occasions, includes
— two fifties and one five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs WI in Mirpur in Oct 2011)
— one century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Zim in Khulna in Nov 2014)
— one fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Mirpur in Aug 2017).
** Hadlee’s 6 occasions, includes
— a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs WI in Dunedin in Feb 1980)
— a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Brisbane in Nov 1985)
6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test match during his career. His teammate R. Ashwin has also done this on six occasions, the most by any player for India.
A fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for Ravindra Jadeja
Runs
Bowl
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
50*
5/73
New Zealand
Kanpur
Sep 2016
Won
51
7/48
England
Chennai
Dec 2016
Won
54*
5/124
Australia
Ranchi
Mar 2017
Drawn
70*
5/152
Sri Lanka
Colombo SSC
Aug 2017
Won
175*
5/41
Sri Lanka
Mohali
Mar 2022
Won
70
5/47
Australia
Nagpur
Feb 2023
Won
5 The number of Indian players to do the double of scoring a fifty-plus score and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia. Jadeja, in fact, became the first Indian player to do it twice against this opponent. Only five players in Test history have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two separate occasions (see list below in notes).
An individual fifty-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for India against Australia
Runs
Bowl
Player
Venue
Month, Year
Result
70 & 53
5/74
Rusi Surti
Adelaide
Dec 1967
Lost
56
5/130
Kapil Dev
Adelaide
Jan 1992
Lost
57*
5/91
Zaheer Khan
Bengaluru
Oct 2008
Drawn
54*
5/124
Ravindra Jadeja
Ranchi
Mar 2017
Drawn
70
5/47
Ravindra Jadeja
Nagpur
Feb 2023
Won
Notes: Only five players have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two occasions:
— Billy Barnes (England, 1885 to 1888)
— Frank Foster (England, 1911 to1912)
— Malcolm Marshall (West Indies in 1984)
— Ian Botham (England, 1981 to 1985)
— Ravindra Jadeja (India, 2017 to 2023)
5 The number of Indian players to do the all-rounder’s double of 5000 runs and 700 wickets in first-class cricket. R Ashwin, in the Delhi Test, claimed his 700th First-Class wicket on the first day when got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne leg-before and then crossed the landmark of 5000 runs the next day during his knock of 37, when on 22. He thus emulated a small band of Indian all-rounders.
Indian players with 5000 or more runs and 700 or more wickets in their First-Class careers.
Runs
Wkts
Player
Mts
From
To
11593
782
Vinoo Mankad
233
1935/36
1963/64
6617
1390
S. Venkataraghavan
341
1963/64
1984/85
11353
835
Kapil Dev
275
1975/76
1993/94
5572
1136
Anil Kumble
244
1989/90
2008/09
5015
705
R. Ashwin
146
2006/07
2022/23+
+ career in progress
6 The number of batters to aggregate 25000 runs across all three international formats. Virat Kohli, in the second innings of the Delhi Test, became the latest to achieve this landmark in international cricket on 19 Feb 2023. Kohli now has 25012 runs. The five others ahead of him are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Ricky Ponting (27483), Mahela Jayawardene (25957) and Jacques Kallis (25534). However, Kohli is the quickest to reach this milestone — in fewest innings and matches.
Quickest to reach 25000 international career runs (in fewest innings)
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Runs
Ave.
100
50
Opp
Achieved on
Format
Result
549
492
Virat Kohli
Ind
25012
53.55
74
129
Aus
19 Feb 2023
Test
Won
577
507
Sachin Tendulkar
Ind
25016
48.10
75
115
SA
3 Dec 2006
ODI
Lost
588
500
Ricky Ponting
Aus
25035
47.95
68
129
NZ
3 Mar 2010
ODI
Won
594
502
Jacques Kallis
SA
25001
50.30
61
145
Aus
13 Nov 2012
Test
Drawn
608
547
Kumar Sangakkara
SL
25033
45.93
53
138
Ind
6 Apr 2014
T20I
Won
701
625
Mahela Jayawardene
SL
25051
39.14
51
132
Pak
23 Aug 2014
ODI
Lost
All records are correct and updated until 25 February 2023