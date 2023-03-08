Statsman: Ashwin second-fastest to 450 Test wickets

Ashwin in elite list





9The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 450 or more wickets in Test cricket history. In the Nagpur Test against Australia, R. Ashwin became the latest entrant to this list which now includes four pacers (Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson and Stuart Broad) and five spinners (Shane Warne, M. Muralitharan, Anil Kumble, Nathan Lyon and R. Ashwin). By achieving this landmark in his 89th Test, Ashwin is now the second quickest among these Test bowlers with 450+ wickets. Also, his bowling strike-rate of 52.35 is the best among spinners and overall, the second best after Glenn McGrath.





Quickest to reach 450 wickets (in fewest Tests)

Best bowling strike-rates while achieving 450 Test wickets Test# Bowler For Achieved on

S/R Bowler For Achieved on 80 M. Muralitharan SL 7 May 2003

52.19 Glenn McGrath Aus 29 Oct 2004 89 R. Ashwin Ind 9 Feb 2023

52.35 R. Ashwin Ind 9 Feb 2023 93 Anil Kumble Ind 12 Mar 2005

56.70 James Anderson Eng 30 May 2016 100 Glenn McGrath Aus 29 Oct 2004

57.36 Courtney Walsh WI 15 Jun 2000 101 Shane Warne Aus 18 Mar 2002

58.15 Stuart Broad Eng 3 Aug 2019

Notes:

** At 36y-145d, R. Ashwin is the second oldest among these nine bowlers after Courtney Walsh (37y-229d).

** Only two other bowlers in this list have a better bowling average than R. Ashwin (24.23) — Glenn McGrath (21.73) and M. Muralitharan (23.56).





3 The number of players to do the all-rounder’s double of 3000+ runs and 450+ wickets in Test cricket. By claiming his 450th Test wicket in Nagpur, R. Ashwin became the quickest to do this double (3000 runs + 450 wickets) in just 89 Tests. He, incidentally, went past the 3000-run mark in his previous Test match in Mirpur.

Quickest to do the double of 3000 runs and 450 wickets in Test cricket

Test# Player For Achieved on Against Venue Runs Wkts 89 R. Ashwin Ind 9 Feb 2023 Aus Nagpur 3043 452 128 Stuart Broad Eng 4 Aug 2019 Aus Birmingham 3117 450 142 Shane Warne Aus 4 Dec 2006 Eng Adelaide 3018 690





6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test. In the Nagpur Test, Jadeja became only the fifth all-rounder in Test cricket history to do so on six or more occasions during a career. England’s Ian Botham has done this on most occasions — in 11 Test matches.

An individual fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match on most occasions

Tests Player For From To Total Tests 11 Ian Botham Eng Feb 1978 June 1985 102 10 Shakib Al Hasan Ban Oct 2008 May 2022 65* 6 Richard Hadlee NZ Feb 1979 Aug 1986 86 6 R. Ashwin Ind Nov 2011 Feb 2021 90* 6 Ravindra Jadeja Ind Sep 2016 Feb 2023 62* 5 Malcolm Marshall WI Dec 1983 June 1988 81

Notes:

** Botham’s 11 occasions, includes

— a century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Ind in MumbaiWS in Feb 1980)

— a fifty and a century and a five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs Aus in Leeds in July 1981).

** Shakib’s 10 occasions, includes

— two fifties and one five-wkt haul in the same Test (vs WI in Mirpur in Oct 2011)

— one century and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Zim in Khulna in Nov 2014)

— one fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Mirpur in Aug 2017).

** Hadlee’s 6 occasions, includes

— a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs WI in Dunedin in Feb 1980)

— a fifty and two five-wkt hauls in the same Test (vs Aus in Brisbane in Nov 1985)





6 The number of occasions Ravindra Jadeja has achieved the double of a fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test match during his career. His teammate R. Ashwin has also done this on six occasions, the most by any player for India.

A fifty-plus score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for Ravindra Jadeja

Runs Bowl Against Venue Month, Year Result 50* 5/73 New Zealand Kanpur Sep 2016 Won 51 7/48 England Chennai Dec 2016 Won 54* 5/124 Australia Ranchi Mar 2017 Drawn 70* 5/152 Sri Lanka Colombo SSC Aug 2017 Won 175* 5/41 Sri Lanka Mohali Mar 2022 Won 70 5/47 Australia Nagpur Feb 2023 Won





5 The number of Indian players to do the double of scoring a fifty-plus score and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia. Jadeja, in fact, became the first Indian player to do it twice against this opponent. Only five players in Test history have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two separate occasions (see list below in notes).

An individual fifty-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match for India against Australia

Runs Bowl Player Venue Month, Year Result 70 & 53 5/74 Rusi Surti Adelaide Dec 1967 Lost 56 5/130 Kapil Dev Adelaide Jan 1992 Lost 57* 5/91 Zaheer Khan Bengaluru Oct 2008 Drawn 54* 5/124 Ravindra Jadeja Ranchi Mar 2017 Drawn 70 5/47 Ravindra Jadeja Nagpur Feb 2023 Won

Notes: Only five players have achieved the double of 50-plus and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match against Australia on two occasions:

— Billy Barnes (England, 1885 to 1888)

— Frank Foster (England, 1911 to1912)

— Malcolm Marshall (West Indies in 1984)

— Ian Botham (England, 1981 to 1985)

— Ravindra Jadeja (India, 2017 to 2023)





5 The number of Indian players to do the all-rounder’s double of 5000 runs and 700 wickets in first-class cricket. R Ashwin, in the Delhi Test, claimed his 700th First-Class wicket on the first day when got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne leg-before and then crossed the landmark of 5000 runs the next day during his knock of 37, when on 22. He thus emulated a small band of Indian all-rounders.

Indian players with 5000 or more runs and 700 or more wickets in their First-Class careers.

Runs Wkts Player Mts From To 11593 782 Vinoo Mankad 233 1935/36 1963/64 6617 1390 S. Venkataraghavan 341 1963/64 1984/85 11353 835 Kapil Dev 275 1975/76 1993/94 5572 1136 Anil Kumble 244 1989/90 2008/09 5015 705 R. Ashwin 146 2006/07 2022/23+

+ career in progress





6 The number of batters to aggregate 25000 runs across all three international formats. Virat Kohli, in the second innings of the Delhi Test, became the latest to achieve this landmark in international cricket on 19 Feb 2023. Kohli now has 25012 runs. The five others ahead of him are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Ricky Ponting (27483), Mahela Jayawardene (25957) and Jacques Kallis (25534). However, Kohli is the quickest to reach this milestone — in fewest innings and matches.

Quickest to reach 25000 international career runs (in fewest innings)

Inns Mts Batter For Runs Ave. 100 50 Opp Achieved on Format Result 549 492 Virat Kohli Ind 25012 53.55 74 129 Aus 19 Feb 2023 Test Won 577 507 Sachin Tendulkar Ind 25016 48.10 75 115 SA 3 Dec 2006 ODI Lost 588 500 Ricky Ponting Aus 25035 47.95 68 129 NZ 3 Mar 2010 ODI Won 594 502 Jacques Kallis SA 25001 50.30 61 145 Aus 13 Nov 2012 Test Drawn 608 547 Kumar Sangakkara SL 25033 45.93 53 138 Ind 6 Apr 2014 T20I Won 701 625 Mahela Jayawardene SL 25051 39.14 51 132 Pak 23 Aug 2014 ODI Lost

All records are correct and updated until 25 February 2023