Statsman: Umesh Yadav now among five Indian fast bowlers to claim 100 wickets at home

Umesh Yadav’s distinction
5 The number of Indian pace bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 100 or more wickets on home soil. Umesh Yadav, the latest Indian to achieve this landmark in the Indore Test match on 2 March 2023, is also the quickest to achieve this in fewer number of balls. His bowling strike-rate (i.e. balls per wicket claimed) is the best among these pace bowlers while claiming their 100th Test wicket in India.
Best bowling strike-rates of Indian pacemen while reaching 100 wickets in home Tests
Overall career stats
S/R
Bowler
Tests
Achieved on
Wkts
Ave.
Tests
wickets
46.15
Umesh Yadav
31
2 Mar 2023
101
24.53
32
101
50.25
Kapil Dev
24
18 Jan 1982
100
25.25
65
219
53.35
Javagal Srinath
27
20 Dec 2001
101
25.68
32
108
65.02
Ishant Sharma
38
6 Feb 2021
100
31.28
42
104
67.78
Zaheer Khan
35
3 Sep 2012
100
35.18
38
104
13 The number of occasions Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Aussie offie Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. No other bowler in Test cricket has the distinction of claiming the wicket of an Indian batter on this many occasions.
Indian batters dismissed by an opponent bowler on most occasions in Test cricket
No. of times
Indian Batter
Dismissed by
In Tests
13
Cheteshwar Pujara
Nathan Lyon (Aus)
21
12
Sunil Gavaskar
Derek Underwood (Eng)
20
12
Cheteshwar Pujara
James Anderson (Eng)
24
11
Sunil Gavaskar
Michael Holding (WI)
15
11
Sunil Gavaskar
Imran Khan (Pak)
18
10
Dilip Vengsarkar
Imran Khan (Pak)
18
10
Dilip Vengsarkar
Malcolm Marshall (WI)
16
10
Ajinkya Rahane
Nathan Lyon (Aus)
17
275 The aggregate of runs made by Australia (197 and 78/1) in the Indore Test match. This is now the lowest run aggregate by any visiting side to achieve a victory on Indian soil.
Lowest match aggregate by a visiting side in India while achieving a victory
Agg. runs
(Totals)
For
Venue
Date
Result
275
(197 & 78/1)
Australia
Indore
Mar 2023
won by 9 wickets
279
(203 & 76/2)
England
Kanpur
Jan 1952
won by 8 wickets
319
(319)
Australia
Chennai
Oct 1956
won by an inns and 5 runs
331
(331)
Pakistan
Lucknow Univ
Oct 1952
won by an inns and 43 runs
337
(321 & 16/0)
England
Kolkata
Jan 1977
won by 10 wickets
33.2 The number of overs Australia required to dismiss India in the Indore Test match in the first innings. This is now the fifth fewest number of overs taken by a visiting side in India to dismiss the home team.
Fewest overs faced by India at home in a dismissed total
Overs
Total
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
20
76
South Africa
Ahmedabad
Apr 2008
Lost
27
83
New Zealand
Mohali
Oct 1999
Drawn
30
90
West Indies
Kolkata
Dec 1983
Lost
30.5
75
West Indies
Delhi
Nov 1987
Lost
33.2
109
Australia
Indore
Mar 2023
Lost
33.3
88
New Zealand
Mumbai BS
Mar 1965
Drawn
33.5
107
Australia
Pune
Feb 2017
Lost
14 The number of wickets that fell on the opening day of the Indore Test match. Only on four occasions, 14 or more wickets have fallen in a home Test match on Day 1 in India.
Most wickets to fall on DAY1 of a Test match on Indian soil
Wkts
Runs
Inns1
Inns2
Venue
Date
Result
18
193
Ind 75/10
WI 118/8
Delhi
25 Nov 1987
WI won by 5 wkts on 4th day
16
338
Ind 252/10
SL 86/6
Bengaluru
12 Mar 2022
Ind won by 238 runs on 3rd day
14
299
Ind 76/10
SA 223/4
Ahmedabad
3 Apr 2008
SA won by inns & 90 runs on 3rd day
14
265
Ind 109/10
Aus 156/4
Indore
1 Mar 2023
Aus won by 9 wkts on 3rd day
5 The number of batters to aggregate 17000 runs or more for India in international cricket. Rohit Sharma, on 11 March 2023, became the latest Indian batter to achieve this landmark on the third day in Ahmedabad.
17K+ international (Tests+ODIs+T20Is) runs for India
Batter
Mts
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Ave
100
50
Sachin Tendulkar
664
782
74
34357
248*
48.52
100
164
Virat Kohli
494
552
82
25233
254*
53.68
75
129
Rahul Dravid
504
599
71
24064
270
45.57
48
145
Sourav Ganguly
421
485
40
18433
239
41.42
38
106
M. S. Dhoni
535
523
141
17092
224
44.74
15
108
Rohit Sharma
438
457
60
17014
264
42.85
43
91
Note: The final tally for Dravid (24208 runs in 509 matches), Ganguly (18575 runs in 424 matches) and Dhoni (17266 runs in 538 matches) will differ from the figures given above since they have also played for other teams (ICC World XI & Asia XI). Likewise, Virender Sehwag also has 17253 runs (in 374 matches), although he only has 16892 runs in 363 matches while playing for India.
2 The number of Indian batters younger than Shubman Gill to register a Test century against Australia at home. During his 128 in Ahmedabad on 11 March 2023, Gill became the third youngest to do so for India.
Youngest Indian to score a Test century against Australia at home
Age
Batter
Runs
Venue
Month, Year
Result
20y-281d
Gundappa Viswanath+
137
Kanpur
Nov 1969
Drawn
23y-170d
Dilip Vengsarkar
112
Bangalore
Sep 1979
Drawn
23y-184d
Shubman Gill
128
Ahmedabad
Mar 2023
Drawn
23y-273d
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi
128*
Chennai (Corpn)
Oct 1964
Lost
24y-111d
Virat Kohli
107
Chennai
Feb 2013
Won
+ on Test debut
56 The number of Test wickets claimed by Nathan Lyon in India. This is now the most by any visiting bowler.
Most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in India
Bowler
For
Bowling Type
Mts
Wkts
Best
Ave.
Econ
S/R
5i
10m
Nathan Lyon
Australia
Right arm off-break
11
56
8/50
27.35
3.16
51.7
5
1
Derek Underwood
England
Left arm slow
16
54
5/84
26.51
2.03
78.0
1
0
Richie Benaud
Australia
Right arm leg-break
8
52
7/72
18.38
1.94
56.7
5
1
Courtney Walsh
West Indies
Right arm fast
7
43
6/79
18.55
2.87
38.7
3
0
M Muralidaran
Sri Lanka
Right arm off-break
11
40
7/100
45.45
3.16
86.2
2
0
16 The consecutive number of Test series won by India at home. This is now, by far, the longest for any Test side at home. Since losing the home Test series 1-2 against England in Nov-Dec 2012, 10 years ago, India, at home, is impregnable. No other home side has managed to win more than 10 Test series in a row. Australia is the only other side that has done it by winning 10 consecutive home series on two separate occasions. For the record, India, during this period, in 46 matches, has won 36 Tests, lost 3, and drawn seven, Four Indian captains were involved during this winning sequence: M, S, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.
Teams winning most consecutive Test series at home
Series
Home team
From
To
Tests
Won
Lost
Drawn
%win
16*
India
Feb 2013
Mar 2023*
46
36
3
7
78.26
10
Australia
Nov 1994
Jan 2001
38
28
5
5
73.68
10
Australia
July 2004
Dec 2008
27
23
1
3
85.19
*Winning sequence continues
All records are correct and updated until 13 March 2023