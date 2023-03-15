Statsman: Umesh Yadav now among five Indian fast bowlers to claim 100 wickets at home

Umesh Yadav’s distinction





5 The number of Indian pace bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 100 or more wickets on home soil. Umesh Yadav, the latest Indian to achieve this landmark in the Indore Test match on 2 March 2023, is also the quickest to achieve this in fewer number of balls. His bowling strike-rate (i.e. balls per wicket claimed) is the best among these pace bowlers while claiming their 100th Test wicket in India.

Best bowling strike-rates of Indian pacemen while reaching 100 wickets in home Tests













Overall career stats S/R Bowler Tests Achieved on Wkts Ave. Tests wickets 46.15 Umesh Yadav 31 2 Mar 2023 101 24.53 32 101 50.25 Kapil Dev 24 18 Jan 1982 100 25.25 65 219 53.35 Javagal Srinath 27 20 Dec 2001 101 25.68 32 108 65.02 Ishant Sharma 38 6 Feb 2021 100 31.28 42 104 67.78 Zaheer Khan 35 3 Sep 2012 100 35.18 38 104





13 The number of occasions Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Aussie offie Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. No other bowler in Test cricket has the distinction of claiming the wicket of an Indian batter on this many occasions.

Indian batters dismissed by an opponent bowler on most occasions in Test cricket

No. of times Indian Batter Dismissed by In Tests 13 Cheteshwar Pujara Nathan Lyon (Aus) 21 12 Sunil Gavaskar Derek Underwood (Eng) 20 12 Cheteshwar Pujara James Anderson (Eng) 24 11 Sunil Gavaskar Michael Holding (WI) 15 11 Sunil Gavaskar Imran Khan (Pak) 18 10 Dilip Vengsarkar Imran Khan (Pak) 18 10 Dilip Vengsarkar Malcolm Marshall (WI) 16 10 Ajinkya Rahane Nathan Lyon (Aus) 17





275 The aggregate of runs made by Australia (197 and 78/1) in the Indore Test match. This is now the lowest run aggregate by any visiting side to achieve a victory on Indian soil.

Lowest match aggregate by a visiting side in India while achieving a victory

Agg. runs (Totals) For Venue Date Result 275 (197 & 78/1) Australia Indore Mar 2023 won by 9 wickets 279 (203 & 76/2) England Kanpur Jan 1952 won by 8 wickets 319 (319) Australia Chennai Oct 1956 won by an inns and 5 runs 331 (331) Pakistan Lucknow Univ Oct 1952 won by an inns and 43 runs 337 (321 & 16/0) England Kolkata Jan 1977 won by 10 wickets





33.2 The number of overs Australia required to dismiss India in the Indore Test match in the first innings. This is now the fifth fewest number of overs taken by a visiting side in India to dismiss the home team.

Fewest overs faced by India at home in a dismissed total

Overs Total Against Venue Month, Year Result 20 76 South Africa Ahmedabad Apr 2008 Lost 27 83 New Zealand Mohali Oct 1999 Drawn 30 90 West Indies Kolkata Dec 1983 Lost 30.5 75 West Indies Delhi Nov 1987 Lost 33.2 109 Australia Indore Mar 2023 Lost 33.3 88 New Zealand Mumbai BS Mar 1965 Drawn 33.5 107 Australia Pune Feb 2017 Lost





14 The number of wickets that fell on the opening day of the Indore Test match. Only on four occasions, 14 or more wickets have fallen in a home Test match on Day 1 in India.

Most wickets to fall on DAY1 of a Test match on Indian soil

Wkts Runs Inns1 Inns2 Venue Date Result 18 193 Ind 75/10 WI 118/8 Delhi 25 Nov 1987 WI won by 5 wkts on 4th day 16 338 Ind 252/10 SL 86/6 Bengaluru 12 Mar 2022 Ind won by 238 runs on 3rd day 14 299 Ind 76/10 SA 223/4 Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 SA won by inns & 90 runs on 3rd day 14 265 Ind 109/10 Aus 156/4 Indore 1 Mar 2023 Aus won by 9 wkts on 3rd day





5 The number of batters to aggregate 17000 runs or more for India in international cricket. Rohit Sharma, on 11 March 2023, became the latest Indian batter to achieve this landmark on the third day in Ahmedabad.

17K+ international (Tests+ODIs+T20Is) runs for India

Batter Mts Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 Sachin Tendulkar 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 100 164 Virat Kohli 494 552 82 25233 254* 53.68 75 129 Rahul Dravid 504 599 71 24064 270 45.57 48 145 Sourav Ganguly 421 485 40 18433 239 41.42 38 106 M. S. Dhoni 535 523 141 17092 224 44.74 15 108 Rohit Sharma 438 457 60 17014 264 42.85 43 91

Note: The final tally for Dravid (24208 runs in 509 matches), Ganguly (18575 runs in 424 matches) and Dhoni (17266 runs in 538 matches) will differ from the figures given above since they have also played for other teams (ICC World XI & Asia XI). Likewise, Virender Sehwag also has 17253 runs (in 374 matches), although he only has 16892 runs in 363 matches while playing for India.





2 The number of Indian batters younger than Shubman Gill to register a Test century against Australia at home. During his 128 in Ahmedabad on 11 March 2023, Gill became the third youngest to do so for India.

Youngest Indian to score a Test century against Australia at home

Age Batter Runs Venue Month, Year Result 20y-281d Gundappa Viswanath+ 137 Kanpur Nov 1969 Drawn 23y-170d Dilip Vengsarkar 112 Bangalore Sep 1979 Drawn 23y-184d Shubman Gill 128 Ahmedabad Mar 2023 Drawn 23y-273d Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 128* Chennai (Corpn) Oct 1964 Lost 24y-111d Virat Kohli 107 Chennai Feb 2013 Won

+ on Test debut





56 The number of Test wickets claimed by Nathan Lyon in India. This is now the most by any visiting bowler.

Most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in India

Bowler For Bowling Type Mts Wkts Best Ave. Econ S/R 5i 10m Nathan Lyon Australia Right arm off-break 11 56 8/50 27.35 3.16 51.7 5 1 Derek Underwood England Left arm slow 16 54 5/84 26.51 2.03 78.0 1 0 Richie Benaud Australia Right arm leg-break 8 52 7/72 18.38 1.94 56.7 5 1 Courtney Walsh West Indies Right arm fast 7 43 6/79 18.55 2.87 38.7 3 0 M Muralidaran Sri Lanka Right arm off-break 11 40 7/100 45.45 3.16 86.2 2 0





16 The consecutive number of Test series won by India at home. This is now, by far, the longest for any Test side at home. Since losing the home Test series 1-2 against England in Nov-Dec 2012, 10 years ago, India, at home, is impregnable. No other home side has managed to win more than 10 Test series in a row. Australia is the only other side that has done it by winning 10 consecutive home series on two separate occasions. For the record, India, during this period, in 46 matches, has won 36 Tests, lost 3, and drawn seven, Four Indian captains were involved during this winning sequence: M, S, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

Teams winning most consecutive Test series at home

Series Home team From To Tests Won Lost Drawn %win 16* India Feb 2013 Mar 2023* 46 36 3 7 78.26 10 Australia Nov 1994 Jan 2001 38 28 5 5 73.68 10 Australia July 2004 Dec 2008 27 23 1 3 85.19

*Winning sequence continues





All records are correct and updated until 13 March 2023