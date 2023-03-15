Columns

Statsman: Umesh Yadav now among five Indian fast bowlers to claim 100 wickets at home

Umesh Yadav is one of five Indian fast bowlers to claim 100 Test wickets at home - and the fastest to get there in terms of deliveries bowled. He reached the landmark in the Indore Test between India and Australia.

Mohandas Menon
15 March, 2023 15:42 IST
15 March, 2023 15:42 IST
Umesh Yadav’s bowling strike-rate is the best among the five fast bowlers to have reached the landmark.

Umesh Yadav’s bowling strike-rate is the best among the five fast bowlers to have reached the landmark. | Photo Credit: AP

Umesh Yadav is one of five Indian fast bowlers to claim 100 Test wickets at home - and the fastest to get there in terms of deliveries bowled. He reached the landmark in the Indore Test between India and Australia.

Umesh Yadav’s distinction


5 The number of Indian pace bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 100 or more wickets on home soil. Umesh Yadav, the latest Indian to achieve this landmark in the Indore Test match on 2 March 2023, is also the quickest to achieve this in fewer number of balls. His bowling strike-rate (i.e. balls per wicket claimed) is the best among these pace bowlers while claiming their 100th Test wicket in India.

Best bowling strike-rates of Indian pacemen while reaching 100 wickets in home Tests







Overall career stats

S/R

Bowler

Tests

Achieved on

Wkts

Ave.

Tests

wickets

46.15

Umesh Yadav

31

2 Mar 2023

101

24.53

32

101

50.25

Kapil Dev

24

18 Jan 1982

100

25.25

65

219

53.35

Javagal Srinath

27

20 Dec 2001

101

25.68

32

108

65.02

Ishant Sharma

38

6 Feb 2021

100

31.28

42

104

67.78

Zaheer Khan

35

3 Sep 2012

100

35.18

38

104


13 The number of occasions Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Aussie offie Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. No other bowler in Test cricket has the distinction of claiming the wicket of an Indian batter on this many occasions.

Indian batters dismissed by an opponent bowler on most occasions in Test cricket

No. of times

Indian Batter

Dismissed by

In Tests

13

Cheteshwar Pujara

Nathan Lyon (Aus)

21

12

Sunil Gavaskar

Derek Underwood (Eng)

20

12

Cheteshwar Pujara

James Anderson (Eng)

24

11

Sunil Gavaskar

Michael Holding (WI)

15

11

Sunil Gavaskar

Imran Khan (Pak)

18

10

Dilip Vengsarkar

Imran Khan (Pak)

18

10

Dilip Vengsarkar

Malcolm Marshall (WI)

16

10

Ajinkya Rahane

Nathan Lyon (Aus)

17


275 The aggregate of runs made by Australia (197 and 78/1) in the Indore Test match. This is now the lowest run aggregate by any visiting side to achieve a victory on Indian soil.

Lowest match aggregate by a visiting side in India while achieving a victory

Agg. runs

(Totals)

For

Venue

Date

Result

275

(197 & 78/1)

Australia

Indore

Mar 2023

won by 9 wickets

279

(203 & 76/2)

England

Kanpur

Jan 1952

won by 8 wickets

319

(319)

Australia

Chennai

Oct 1956

won by an inns and 5 runs

331

(331)

Pakistan

Lucknow Univ

Oct 1952

won by an inns and 43 runs

337

(321 & 16/0)

England

Kolkata

Jan 1977

won by 10 wickets


33.2 The number of overs Australia required to dismiss India in the Indore Test match in the first innings. This is now the fifth fewest number of overs taken by a visiting side in India to dismiss the home team.

Fewest overs faced by India at home in a dismissed total

Overs

Total

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

20

76

South Africa

Ahmedabad

Apr 2008

Lost

27

83

New Zealand

Mohali

Oct 1999

Drawn

30

90

West Indies

Kolkata

Dec 1983

Lost

30.5

75

West Indies

Delhi

Nov 1987

Lost

33.2

109

Australia

Indore

Mar 2023

Lost

33.3

88

New Zealand

Mumbai BS

Mar 1965

Drawn

33.5

107

Australia

Pune

Feb 2017

Lost


14 The number of wickets that fell on the opening day of the Indore Test match. Only on four occasions, 14 or more wickets have fallen in a home Test match on Day 1 in India.

Most wickets to fall on DAY1 of a Test match on Indian soil

Wkts

Runs

Inns1

Inns2

Venue

Date

Result

18

193

Ind 75/10

WI 118/8

Delhi

25 Nov 1987

WI won by 5 wkts on 4th day

16

338

Ind 252/10

SL 86/6

Bengaluru

12 Mar 2022

Ind won by 238 runs on 3rd day

14

299

Ind 76/10

SA 223/4

Ahmedabad

3 Apr 2008

SA won by inns & 90 runs on 3rd day

14

265

Ind 109/10

Aus 156/4

Indore

1 Mar 2023

Aus won by 9 wkts on 3rd day


5 The number of batters to aggregate 17000 runs or more for India in international cricket. Rohit Sharma, on 11 March 2023, became the latest Indian batter to achieve this landmark on the third day in Ahmedabad.

17K+ international (Tests+ODIs+T20Is) runs for India

Batter

Mts

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

100

50

Sachin Tendulkar

664

782

74

34357

248*

48.52

100

164

Virat Kohli

494

552

82

25233

254*

53.68

75

129

Rahul Dravid

504

599

71

24064

270

45.57

48

145

Sourav Ganguly

421

485

40

18433

239

41.42

38

106

M. S. Dhoni

535

523

141

17092

224

44.74

15

108

Rohit Sharma

438

457

60

17014

264

42.85

43

91

Note: The final tally for Dravid (24208 runs in 509 matches), Ganguly (18575 runs in 424 matches) and Dhoni (17266 runs in 538 matches) will differ from the figures given above since they have also played for other teams (ICC World XI & Asia XI). Likewise, Virender Sehwag also has 17253 runs (in 374 matches), although he only has 16892 runs in 363 matches while playing for India.


2 The number of Indian batters younger than Shubman Gill to register a Test century against Australia at home. During his 128 in Ahmedabad on 11 March 2023, Gill became the third youngest to do so for India.

Youngest Indian to score a Test century against Australia at home

Age

Batter

Runs

Venue

Month, Year

Result

20y-281d

Gundappa Viswanath+

137

Kanpur

Nov 1969

Drawn

23y-170d

Dilip Vengsarkar

112

Bangalore

Sep 1979

Drawn

23y-184d

Shubman Gill

128

Ahmedabad

Mar 2023

Drawn

23y-273d

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

128*

Chennai (Corpn)

Oct 1964

Lost

24y-111d

Virat Kohli

107

Chennai

Feb 2013

Won

+ on Test debut


56 The number of Test wickets claimed by Nathan Lyon in India. This is now the most by any visiting bowler.

Most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in India

Bowler

For

Bowling Type

Mts

Wkts

Best

Ave.

Econ

S/R

5i

10m

Nathan Lyon

Australia

Right arm off-break

11

56

8/50

27.35

3.16

51.7

5

1

Derek Underwood

England

Left arm slow

16

54

5/84

26.51

2.03

78.0

1

0

Richie Benaud

Australia

Right arm leg-break

8

52

7/72

18.38

1.94

56.7

5

1

Courtney Walsh

West Indies

Right arm fast

7

43

6/79

18.55

2.87

38.7

3

0

M Muralidaran

Sri Lanka

Right arm off-break

11

40

7/100

45.45

3.16

86.2

2

0


16 The consecutive number of Test series won by India at home. This is now, by far, the longest for any Test side at home. Since losing the home Test series 1-2 against England in Nov-Dec 2012, 10 years ago, India, at home, is impregnable. No other home side has managed to win more than 10 Test series in a row. Australia is the only other side that has done it by winning 10 consecutive home series on two separate occasions. For the record, India, during this period, in 46 matches, has won 36 Tests, lost 3, and drawn seven, Four Indian captains were involved during this winning sequence: M, S, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

Teams winning most consecutive Test series at home

Series

Home team

From

To

Tests

Won

Lost

Drawn

%win

16*

India

Feb 2013

Mar 2023*

46

36

3

7

78.26

10

Australia

Nov 1994

Jan 2001

38

28

5

5

73.68

10

Australia

July 2004

Dec 2008

27

23

1

3

85.19

*Winning sequence continues


All records are correct and updated until 13 March 2023

Read more stories on Columns.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us