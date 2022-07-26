FAQs

Wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule, Indian squad, venue, timings

The freestyle Wrestling event will take place at Coventry Stadium & Indoor Arena where competitors will compete across a range of different weight categories.

Team Sportstar
26 July, 2022 20:13 IST
26 July, 2022 20:13 IST
India is sending an 11-member contingent for the Commonwealth Games, which includes (L-R) Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

India is sending an 11-member contingent for the Commonwealth Games, which includes (L-R) Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. | Photo Credit: TEAM SPORTSTAR

The freestyle Wrestling event will take place at Coventry Stadium & Indoor Arena where competitors will compete across a range of different weight categories.

Wrestling was one of six events to be featured at the 1930 Commonwealth Games in Hamilton. Though it was absent from the 2006 edition, it returned in Delhi 2010 Games.

The 11-member Indian contingent for Birmingham 2022 has promising medal prospects such as CWG double medallist Vinesh Phogat as well as Tokyo medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Also Read
CWG 2022: From Bajrang Punia to PV Sindhu, here are Indian team’s medal hopefuls

Brief Rules

The rule set adopted for the Commonwealth Games is freestyle. The match lasts a total of six minutes, divided into two periods of three minutes each.

In the end, if three or more points have been scored, the wrestler with the most points wins. In the case of a draw or neither wrestler scoring three points, the match goes into overtime.

The primary agenda remains to pin your opponent. A pin is where the shoulders are held down to the mat for one second. A pin wins the match regardless of score.

Another way to win a match is by proving technical superiority. This is done by gaining a ten points lead at any stage against your opponent.

Scoring format

  • ⦿ 1 point — Taking an opponent down to the mat in control
  • ⦿ 1 point — Holding an opponent with his shoulders exposed to the mat for five seconds
  • ⦿ 2 points — Turning an opponent's shoulders to the mat
  • ⦿ 5 points — High altitude throw which lands the opponent in a position of danger (i.e. his shoulders exposed to the mat)
  • ⦿ 5 points — Lifting an opponent off the ground and dumping him back to it scores five points.

Venue and Timings

The freestyle Wrestling event will take place at Coventry Stadium & Indoor Arena where competitors will compete across a range of different weight categories.

The event will take place on August 5 and 6, with starting at 7:30 pm IST on both days.

Indian squad for Wrestling
Women: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg)
Men: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Read more stories on FAQs.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us