Wrestling was one of six events to be featured at the 1930 Commonwealth Games in Hamilton. Though it was absent from the 2006 edition, it returned in Delhi 2010 Games.

The 11-member Indian contingent for Birmingham 2022 has promising medal prospects such as CWG double medallist Vinesh Phogat as well as Tokyo medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Brief Rules

The rule set adopted for the Commonwealth Games is freestyle. The match lasts a total of six minutes, divided into two periods of three minutes each.

In the end, if three or more points have been scored, the wrestler with the most points wins. In the case of a draw or neither wrestler scoring three points, the match goes into overtime.

The primary agenda remains to pin your opponent. A pin is where the shoulders are held down to the mat for one second. A pin wins the match regardless of score.

Another way to win a match is by proving technical superiority. This is done by gaining a ten points lead at any stage against your opponent.

Scoring format

⦿ 1 point — Taking an opponent down to the mat in control

⦿ 1 point — Holding an opponent with his shoulders exposed to the mat for five seconds

⦿ 2 points — Turning an opponent's shoulders to the mat

⦿ 5 points — High altitude throw which lands the opponent in a position of danger (i.e. his shoulders exposed to the mat)

⦿ 5 points — Lifting an opponent off the ground and dumping him back to it scores five points.

Venue and Timings

The freestyle Wrestling event will take place at Coventry Stadium & Indoor Arena where competitors will compete across a range of different weight categories.

The event will take place on August 5 and 6, with starting at 7:30 pm IST on both days.