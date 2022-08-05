Anshu Malik wins silver in 57kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022

Wrestler Anshu Malik won silver after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 3-7 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg category final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. This is Adekuoroye’s third consecutive gold medal at CWG.

Earlier in the day, Anshu had beaten Irene Symeonidis of Australia in the quarterfinal by Technical Superiority before overcoming Nethmi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka in the semis.

In 2021, Anshu became the first India woman to win a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships. The 20-year-old is also a three-time medallist at the Asian Wrestling Championships. She won the bronze in the 2020 edition before bagging a gold and a second bronze in the 2021 and 2022 editions, respectively.