India will take on Barbados in its last group stage match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side thumped Pakistan by eight wickets in its last game after suffering a narrow three-wicket defeat against Australia in its opener. Similarly, Barbados is coming off a nine-wicket hammering against Australia after beating Pakistan by 15 runs in its first-ever T20 International game.

While both teams are tied on two points each with one win and one loss in their two matches, India is placed second on the Group A points table, one spot above Barbados, owing to a higher Net Run Rate.

Australia through to semifinal

After winning its first two games, Australia is already through to the semifinal. It will face Pakistan, which is out of contention after losing both its matches so far, in a dead-rubber on Wednesday

How can India qualify for the semifinal

Since two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, India and Barbados will be locked in a must-win match on Wednesday, the winner of which will confirm a spot in the last four.

What happens if India vs Barbados is washed out?

Rain is a possibility as was seen during the match on Sunday between India and Pakistan, which was reduced to 18 overs per side due to weather interrruptions. In the case of no play being possible, India will advance to the semifinal based on Net Run Rate.

Where and when to watch India Women vs Barbados Women Live?