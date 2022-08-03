Suryakumar rises to No.2 in T20 batting rankings, Babar maintains top spot

India’s Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogged to the second spot with 816 points in the T20I batting rankings on Tuesday.

Suryakumar, on Monday night, put on a man-of-the-match performance against West Indies in the third T20I, scoring 76 off 44 balls.

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam continues to occupy the top spot with 818 points.

Mohammad Rizwan (794) of Pakistan and Aiden Markram (788) of South Africa dropped to third and fourth spots, respectively.

England batter Dawid Malan (731) is unchanged at fifth place.