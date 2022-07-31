India’s women’s fours team beat Norfolk Island 17-9 to qualify for the semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

The Indian quartet started strong and raced to a 11-0 lead after three ends. The Norfolk Island team, however, covered ground and cut down most of India’s lead. The tie was placed at 12-6 in favour of India after eight rounds.

The Norfolk Island team continued to narrow down its deficit and was within four points of India. India heaved a sigh of relief when it won two points in the 12th end to take the score 15-8 and restored its advantage.

India utilised on the three points in the 12th end and took control of the remaining tie. The quartet held its nerves and sealed a 17-9 victory.

The win handed India its first appearance in the women’s fours category at the Commonwealth Games.

The quartet will now face New Zealand in the semifinal on Monday. A win in the match will seal India’s first medal at Lawn Bowls at Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the men’s pairs team of Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar will be up against Northern Ireland later today.