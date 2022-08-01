News

India women’s Lawn Bowls team enters final at Commonwealth Games 2022; ensures first medal in event

Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team reached the final of the CWG 2022 event, beating New Zealand on Monday.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 15:42 IST
01 August, 2022 15:42 IST
The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team at CWG 2022.

The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team at CWG 2022. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA

Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team reached the final of the CWG 2022 event, beating New Zealand on Monday.

The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team created history by reaching the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 event, beating New Zealand in Birmingham.

The Indian team comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped New Zealand by 16-13 after 15 Ends. It will play South Africa in the final on Tuesday at 04:15 PM IST.

India was trailing 12-13 going into the final End. However, Pinki and Saikia brought India back into the contest with a couple of good attempts. And New Zealand’s hopes were nipped in the bud when Tirkey’s final attempt earned India four points, ensuring the first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us