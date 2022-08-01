The Indian Lawn Bowls women’s fours team created history by reaching the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 event, beating New Zealand in Birmingham.

The Indian team comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped New Zealand by 16-13 after 15 Ends. It will play South Africa in the final on Tuesday at 04:15 PM IST.

India was trailing 12-13 going into the final End. However, Pinki and Saikia brought India back into the contest with a couple of good attempts. And New Zealand’s hopes were nipped in the bud when Tirkey’s final attempt earned India four points, ensuring the first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls.