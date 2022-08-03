Hussamuddin, Nitu assure India boxing medals at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mohammad Hussamuddin secured his second successive Commonwealth Games podium finish, and young Nitu Ghanghas entered the last four on her debut in the mega event as India was assured of two medals at the boxing arena in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Hussamuddin warded off a strong challenge from Namibian Tryagain Ndevelo to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57kg quarterfinal match. Meanwhile, two-time World youth champion Nitu thrashed Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde to enforce an ‘abandoned’ result in her favour in a women’s 48kg last-eight bout.

In a clash of southpaws, Hussamuddin banked on his experience as he moved in to deliver quick combinations on his taller rival.

Ndevelo connected some good punches with the two engaging in a fascinating exchange in the first round, which the Indian won 3-2.

Ndevelo displayed his straight punches and uppercuts while trying to close the gap, but Hussamuddin’s good footwork and fast hands kept him marginally ahead in the second round.

The Indian’s fine foot-hand coordination and overall endurance helped him unleash a bigger volume of punches and take the bout.

Hussamuddin will face 18-year-old Ghanaian Joseph Commey, hailing from a legendary family of boxers, on Saturday.

Dominating show

Nitu (red) of Team India celebrates after defeating Nicole Clyde (blue) of Team England in the women’s boxing quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In her first outing, 21-year-old Nitu confirmed the first boxing medal for the country.

In a draw containing only eight boxers, Nitu relied on her agile feet and hands to dominate the opening round.

The Indian inflicted heavy punishment on her opponent by raining lovely combinations.

Nicole, who was served a standing count in each round, was in tears after the second period and decided to retire.

Nitu, who ensured her first major international medal at the elite level, will meet Canadian Priyanka Dhillon, an AMBC continental championships bronze medallist who defeated Kenyan Olympian Christine Ongare, in the semifinals.