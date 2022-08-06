Nikhat Zareen through to women’s light flyweight final at Commonwealth Games 2022

World champion Nikhat Zareen defeated England’s Savannah Alfia Stubley on Saturday to advance to the final of the women’s light flyweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She became the third Indian boxer to make their way into the final and assure India of atleast a silver medal in boxing. Earlier today, Nitu Ganghas and Amit Panghal won their semifinal bouts and advanced to the final.

Nikhat Zareen displayed her skill and dominated the contest throughout the three rounds. She led the contest on points as all five judges ruled her favour.

She won the bout by a unanimous 5:0 verdict. Nikhat will face the Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the final on Sunday at 7 pm IST.

Carly McNaul is a silver medallist from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and beat Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli to make her way into the gold medal bout.

Jaismine loses

In the women’s lightweight category, Jaismine lost to England’s Gemma Paige Richardson by a 3:2 split verdict.

Jaismine trailed throughout the contest with only two judges giving her full 10 points in the first and third rounds. In the second round, all five judges favoured the English boxer.

However, having secured a semifinal spot, Jaismine will go back with a bronze medal from the Birmingham Games.

India’s contention in boxing at the Commonwealth Games will continue later in the day. Rohit Tokas, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Sagar will compete in their semifinal fights.

With seven boxers making their way into the last-four of their weight categories, India is assured of seven medals from boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India’s medal haul so far stands at 30 medals - 9 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze.