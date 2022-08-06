India beats England to qualify for Commonwealth Games 2022 final

India beat England by four runs in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday and qualified for the summit clash of the tournament.

India will either play Australia or New Zealand in the final on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana starred for India Women with a blistering 32-ball 61 and helped the team post a competitive 164 for five in 20 overs. England, in reply, managed 160 for six in 20 overs. While Sneh Rana took two for 28 in four overs, England had reason to blame itself as three batters were run out over the course of its innings.

This is the first time women’s cricket is being played at the Commonwealth Games. The sport made its debut at the Games in 1998, when it was 50-over men’s competition.

India had qualified for the semifinal after finishing second in Group A with two wins in three matches. It started its CWG campaign with a three-wicket defeat to Australia but bounced back to rout Pakistan by eight wickets before trouncing Barbados by 100 runs.