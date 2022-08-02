Commonwealth Games diary: Sports scribe’s seven wishes

A sports scribe assigned to cover a multi-discipline international event — the 2022 Commonwealth Games in this case — is often left to wonder what might have transpired if he or she had a select few abilities of certain superheroes and comic book characters.

It is a week since the action started but your knees have already given up, you are always hungry and of course sleep deprived. You are almost always on the road or at the competition venues, basically anywhere but the comforts of your bed.

But what if you had...

The Flash’s super speed

Missed the shuttle? Slept through the alarm? No distance is far if you are Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. You can travel home to India, take a quick nap and be back for the India-Pakistan women’s T20 action at Edgbaston Stadium. Between the mad dash, stop to buy a travel adapter (Diary’s port hub stopped working as soon as he landed in the West Midlands).

Martian Manhunter’s invisibility

Head down to the playing area at Edgbaston or to the ringside during Nikhat Zareen’s bout, pull a chair and you have the best seat in the house.

Naruto Uzumaki’s cloning abilities

Diary missed parts of weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s event as he was watching some cricket. However, as the seventh Hokage, he could have had multiple shadow clones deployed everywhere. All the action covered. A happy boss!

Superman’s ability to go without food

Imagine there’s no concept of hunger. Just basking under the sun and reenergised to chase the next Indian medal winner.

Reed Richards’ brain

Probably the smartest of the lot, as the leader of the Fantastic Four, the Diary will churn stories without fretting over the intro of his second story for the day.

Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth

Imagine the number of breaking, big breaking, exclusive stories. Athletes will pour their heart out to the Diary under the effect of the lasso wielded by Themyscira’s Princess Diana. Scooped!

Batman’s... well... money

If someone is making a wish, why not? Especially in this part of the world, where the cost of living is a tinge on the higher side. A little extra cash would do no harm.