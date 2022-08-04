News

Gurdeep Singh wins weightlifting bronze in +109kg at Commonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the men’s +109 kg weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
04 August, 2022 01:04 IST
Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the men’s +109 kg weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold with a total lift of 405kg while David Andrew Liti of New Zealand won silver with a total lift of 394kg.

Gurdeep snatched 167kg and clean and jerked 223kg to post a total lift of 390kg. This is India’s 17th medal at CWG and 10th in weightlifting.

Weightlifters Mirabai Chanu (gold), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold), Achinta Sheuli (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bindyarani Rani (silver), Gururaja Poojary (bronze), Harjinder Kaur (bronze), Vikas Thakur (silver) and Lovepreet Singh (bronze) have all secured podium finishes.

