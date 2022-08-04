India beat Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semifinal of the women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Seamer Renuka Singh Thakur picked four for 10 in four overs as India restricted the opposition to 62 for eight to register its second-largest victory (by runs) in T20I cricket.

After being sent into to bat, India lost regular wickets despite a positive start from opener Shafali Verma (43). India was reeling at 92 for four in 13 overs with a struggling Jemimah Rodrigues at one end.

Jemimah, however, switched gears alongside Deepti Sharma to power India to a combative 162 for four, with 70 runs coming in the last seven overs.

India will meet either New Zealand or England in the semifinal on Saturday.