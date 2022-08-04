News

India beats Barbados to qualify for Commonwealth Games cricket semifinal

India vs Barbados, Commonwealth Games: India beats Barbados by 100 runs to enter the women’s T20 cricket semifinal at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
04 August, 2022 01:36 IST
India sealed its semifinal spot with a massive win over Barbados on Wednesday.

India sealed its semifinal spot with a massive win over Barbados on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India beat Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semifinal of the women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Seamer Renuka Singh Thakur picked four for 10 in four overs as India restricted the opposition to 62 for eight to register its second-largest victory (by runs) in T20I cricket.

After being sent into to bat, India lost regular wickets despite a positive start from opener Shafali Verma (43). India was reeling at 92 for four in 13 overs with a struggling Jemimah Rodrigues at one end.

Jemimah, however, switched gears alongside Deepti Sharma to power India to a combative 162 for four, with 70 runs coming in the last seven overs.

India will meet either New Zealand or England in the semifinal on Saturday.

