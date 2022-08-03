Lovepreet Singh won bronze in the men’s 109 kg weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Cameroon’s Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu won gold with a total lift of 361kg while Samoa’s Jack Hitila Opeloge won silver with a total lift of 358kg.

Lovepreet’s snatched 163kg and clean and jerked 192kg to post a total lift of 355kg. He broke his national records in both the snatch (162kg) and clean and jerk (188kg) on the way to the medal. This is India’s 14th medal at CWG and ninth in weightlifting.

Weightlifters Mirabai Chanu (gold), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold), Achinta Sheuli (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bindyarani Rani (silver), Gururaja Poojary (bronze), Harjinder Kaur (bronze) and Vikas Thakur (silver) have all secured podium finishes.