Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic round- Vinesh Phogat Vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa (NIGERIA) - Live

A win will almost confirm Phogat a gold medal. She starts strongly. Steals two points early. Two more points in her kitty as she dominates the Nigerian. Phogat hasn’t given her opponent a chance to score a point as she closes out the first half at 4-0.

Bolafunoluwa finally sets off on an attack. But she loses her defensive position and gives Vinesh a chance to end the contest by pinning her to the mat.

Pooja Gehlot qualifies for the semifinals after her Cameroonian opponent forfeited the bout.

Mens Freestyle 1/8 Finals- Naveen Vs Ogbonna Immanuel John (NIGERIA) - Naveen wins

Naveen progresses to the Quarterfinals with ease by a score of 13-3. Win by technical superiority for the Indian. He will now face Hong Leow Yew of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 2- Vinesh Phogat Vs Samantha Stewart (CANADA) - Vinesh wins by fall

Vinesh Poghat doesn’t take too long to seal that. All of 36 seconds before she pinned her Canadian opponent to the mat. Mercy Bolafunoluwa (NIGERIA) will be her next opponent.

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (SCOTLAND) - Pooja wins

Pooja Gehlot overcomes her opponent with ease. The scoreline read 12-2 in her favour and she was adjudged winner by technical superiority.

After a handsome collection of six medals - three golds, one silver and two bronzes, the Indian wrestling contingent will continue their campaign on Saturday.

India will be looking to better its tally from the 2018 Gold Coast, where it won 12 medals including five gold medals.

Today, India will be pinning its hopes on Vinesh Phogat, a two-time gold medallist at CWG, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, silver medallist from Tokyo.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY (3PM onwards)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (SCOTLAND)

Mens Freestyle 1/8 Finals- Naveen Vs Ogbonna Immanuel John (NIGERIA)

Womens Freestyle 50kg Group A- Pooja Gehlot Vs Rebecca Ndolo Muambo (CAMEROON)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 3- Vinesh Phogat Vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa (NIGERIA)

Womens Freestyle 76 Kg Quarterfinals- Pooja Sihag Vs Michelle Montague (NZL)

Mens 57kg Quarterfinals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya Vs Suraj Singh (NZL)

Womens Freestyle 53kg Nordic Match 2- Vinesh Phogat Vs Samantha Stewart (CANADA)

Mens Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinals- Deepak Nehra Vs Nishan Randhawa (CANADA)

Womens Freestyle 53 Kg Nordic Match 6- Vinesh Phogat Vs Chamodya Keshani (SRI Lanka)