Commonwealth Games

Sourav Ghosal wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to clinch the bronze medal.

PTI
BIRMINGHAM 03 August, 2022 22:46 IST
BIRMINGHAM 03 August, 2022 22:46 IST
Saurav Ghosal in action.

Saurav Ghosal in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to clinch the bronze medal.

Saurav Ghosal created history on Wednesday as he won India’s first ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games here.

Displaying excellent form in the men’s singles bronze medal match, Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.

Ghosal, 35, took the first game quite comfortably against home favourite Willstrop and extended his domination by winning the second game by a bigger margin to place himself within striking distance of scripting history.

The third game was also won without much difficulty.

It was a fine comeback by Ghosal after being outclassed by New Zealand’s Paul Coll in the men’s singles semifinal on Tuesday.

Read more stories on Commonwealth Games.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us