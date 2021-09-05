Cricket Videos Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul A near-full house turned out to watch Afghanistan's top cricketers play in a trial match Friday, with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side. While armed soldiers manned the crowds, a key part of the demographic was missing - women. AFP Kabul, Afghanistan 05 September, 2021 19:27 IST AFP Kabul, Afghanistan 05 September, 2021 19:27 IST Senior sports journalist and commentator based in Kabul, Mohammad Ibrahim Momand, gives us a clearer picture of developments in Afghanistan cricket post the takeover of the Taliban. Read here: Cricket in Afghanistan — a source of inspiration and a platform to dream Guns and runs: Women missing as crowds return for cricket match in Taliban-controlled Kabul On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title Cricket: Root bemoans 'missed opportunity' after Lord's Test thrashing On this day in 2019, Ben Stokes' Headingley Ashes masterclass Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos On This Day in 1971, India wins its first Test series in England Mithali Raj: Records revisited Watch: Shafali Verma on missing her century, jokes with Smriti in the middle, adapting to Test cricket Watch - Heather Knight disappointed by used pitch in Bristol for women's Test England vs India Women's Test - Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah weigh in on historic return to red ball cricket Kohli, Shastri on mental health management, two Indian squads and WTC Final Watch: Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar on past differences, England tour and Test cricket Chris Morris: Would have never left the IPL 2021 bubble