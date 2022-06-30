Cricket Videos

N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans

N Srinivasan, team owner of the Chennai Super Kings, sat down to trace the journey of the Chennai Super Kings, from its inception to its dominance in franchise cricket at the inaugural Sportstar South Sports Conclave.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 June, 2022 10:44 IST

N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 June, 2022 10:44 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N. Srinivasan took to the stage at the inaugural Sportstar South Sports Conclave to explain what set brand CSK apart and how the franchise has gone from strength to strength over the years.

The former ICC chairman and BCCI president traced the many arms of the franchise's evolution, from how they landed MS Dhoni in the first auction to how fans have carried the franchise through its ups and downs over the years.

Check out some of the highlights of his session on learning from the CSK success story here:

The story of Dhoni being made India captain for 2007 World T20

How CSK outbid MI to sign Dhoni at IPL 2008 auction - N Srinivasan explains

Dhoni and Chennai: a match made on a bike

Watch the full conclave here: Recap: Sportstar South Sports Conclave

Watch the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's keynote address here:

MK Stalin's vision for sports in TN: Balancing traditional sports with Olympic aspirations

N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans
India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka
Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't

All Cricket Videos

 More Videos
Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player
Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team
Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya
Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket
IND vs SA T20I Series: Five players to watch out for
Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side
Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game
IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace battery and Gujarat's debut bliss