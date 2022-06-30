Cricket Videos N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans N Srinivasan, team owner of the Chennai Super Kings, sat down to trace the journey of the Chennai Super Kings, from its inception to its dominance in franchise cricket at the inaugural Sportstar South Sports Conclave. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 30 June, 2022 10:44 IST N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans Team Sportstar CHENNAI 30 June, 2022 10:44 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N. Srinivasan took to the stage at the inaugural Sportstar South Sports Conclave to explain what set brand CSK apart and how the franchise has gone from strength to strength over the years. The former ICC chairman and BCCI president traced the many arms of the franchise's evolution, from how they landed MS Dhoni in the first auction to how fans have carried the franchise through its ups and downs over the years. Check out some of the highlights of his session on learning from the CSK success story here: The story of Dhoni being made India captain for 2007 World T20 How CSK outbid MI to sign Dhoni at IPL 2008 auction - N Srinivasan explains Dhoni and Chennai: a match made on a bike Watch the full conclave here: Recap: Sportstar South Sports ConclaveWatch the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's keynote address here: MK Stalin's vision for sports in TN: Balancing traditional sports with Olympic aspirations N. Srinivasan credits the success of brand Chennai Super Kings to its fans India takes unassailable 2-0 lead in WT20I series against Sri Lanka Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time? Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't All Cricket Videos More Videos Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket IND vs SA T20I Series: Five players to watch out for Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace battery and Gujarat's debut bliss