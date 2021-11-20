Cricket Videos

Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough

India's Harshal Patel, who impressed on his international debut in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, feels his success is all about realising his limitations and actualising his true potential.

20 November, 2021 15:20 IST
20 November, 2021 15:20 IST

