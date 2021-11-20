Cricket Videos Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough India's Harshal Patel, who impressed on his international debut in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, feels his success is all about realising his limitations and actualising his true potential. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 15:20 IST Team Sportstar 20 November, 2021 15:20 IST Read more: Harshal Patel: Never felt India jersey was running away from me Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough Suryakumar Yadav in good spirits after India beats New Zealand post T20 World Cup debacle India vs New Zealand T20I series - head-to-head, most runs, most wickets Meet Rahul Dravid's support staff - the Indian men's coaching contingent Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Rahul Dravid: Prioritising all formats but players' physical and mental health most important Dravid recollects Rohit Sharma's debut under his captaincy in 2007 Kane Williamson interrupts reporter to mention World Test Championship final win Kane Williamson: Very proud of our efforts throughout the tournament Warner, Marsh shine in Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup title - analysis Australia wins men's T20 World Cup, internet reacts Heart says New Zealand, mind says Australia - T20 World Cup final preview; match-ups, predictions Afghanistan won't stop women from playing cricket, says ICC