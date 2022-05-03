Cricket Videos

IPL 2022: Head coach Sangakkara weighs in on RR's performance slump, controversial wide calls

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara speaks to the media about his side's recent dip in form and also discusses about the controversial wide calls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

03 May, 2022 14:12 IST

