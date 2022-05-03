Cricket Videos IPL 2022: Head coach Sangakkara weighs in on RR's performance slump, controversial wide calls Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara speaks to the media about his side's recent dip in form and also discusses about the controversial wide calls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar 03 May, 2022 14:12 IST IPL 2022: Head coach Sangakkara weighs in on RR's performance slump, controversial wide calls Team Sportstar 03 May, 2022 14:12 IST IPL 2022: Head coach Sangakkara weighs in on RR's performance slump, controversial wide calls IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for FairBreak Invitational 2022: From Sana Mir to Suzie Bates, captains speak on women's T20 tournament IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: RR vs MI head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Isn't finding the right combination hurting KKR? Tim Southee weighs in Rovman Powell: 'It's important for us to get wins on the board' PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats Is Virat Kohli's poor form holding RCB back? Sanjay Bangar weighs in