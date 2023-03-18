WATCH: Mohammed Shami on India’s showing in the first ODI vs Australia

| Video Credit: BCCI

At the Wankhede Stadium, Shami had an impressive second spell, claiming all three wickets. “It felt alright right from the first ball of the second spell. The ball was coming off nicely from the release. We talked about the seam position or off the deck, but the focus was to keep the ball in good areas because they were playing on the backfoot,” he said. “My mindset was to keep the ball a little up with a slip in place, as I had done in the first spell…”

Coming into the game, teams thought it would be a high-scoring affair. But Australia could only manage 188, while India overcame early jitters and rode on a 108-run unbeaten partnership between K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to romp home.

“If you see overall, then there have been high-scoring matches as well here. The pitches here have good bounce, the ball comes nicely on the bat too. But if you would have noticed, whenever someone bowls in the right areas, (the course) of matches changes if someone is bowling at good lengths,” Shami said.

“It is all about when you are able to shift the momentum – early or late. That is what we pulled off today, once we got the momentum on our side after the 20th over, we capitalised on it and we were able to stop them at 188.

