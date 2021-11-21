Cricket Videos

Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India

Neil Wagner reveals what life in a bubble has looked like for the New Zealand cricket team and his preparations for the Test series against India.

21 November, 2021 14:10 IST
