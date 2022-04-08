Cricket Videos Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant looks at what went wrong for his side in their loss against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 fixture on Thursday. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 13:07 IST Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG Team Sportstar 08 April, 2022 13:07 IST Rishabh Pant: We need to better our batting, were 10 runs short vs LSG GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Thank you, Luteru Ross Taylor - an illustrious career revisited Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for LSG v CSK Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: SRH v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for