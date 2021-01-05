Cricket Videos SL vs ENG: Anderson understands tight Sri Lanka Covid protocols England bowler James Anderson admitted that their ''unusual'' arrival into Sri Lanka made the team ''feel safer''. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 08:17 IST Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 08:17 IST England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test More Videos South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test How to get Kane Williamson out Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India