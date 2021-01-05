Cricket Videos

SL vs ENG: Anderson understands tight Sri Lanka Covid protocols

England bowler James Anderson admitted that their ''unusual'' arrival into Sri Lanka made the team ''feel safer''.

05 January, 2021 08:17 IST
