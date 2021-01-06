Cricket Videos

South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to sweep Test series

South Africa completed a sweep of its two match series against Sri Lanka as it strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 January, 2021 09:05 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 January, 2021 09:05 IST
South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to sweep Test series
SL vs ENG: Anderson understands tight Sri Lanka Covid protocols
England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests
Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald
 More Videos
NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session
South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights
New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights
Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test
How to get Kane Williamson out
Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test
Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood