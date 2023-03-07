Delhi Capitals reaped the rewards of investing in an associate player in its Women’s Premier League campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

American left-arm seamer Tara Norris was the only player from the Associate nations to interest the franchises at the auction, despite the rule that a player from such a country could be added to the eleven in addition to the four overseas players.

She came good for the Capitals in their very first game, taking a five-wicket haul on debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener.