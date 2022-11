Indian Premier League franchises have to inform the BCCI of the players they intend to release by November 15. IPL 2023 is tentatively slated to start in the third week of March and will run till May-end or early June and auctions for the same are likely to be held in December this year.

Here are the three overseas players who could start a bidding war at this year’s auction.

Sam Curran

Sikandar Raza

Rilee Rossouw

Voice-over and edit: Divyakriti Singh