Cricket In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph From two tosses, to many a tense moment, the World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka had drama, brilliant performances and a whole lot of emotion. MUMBAI 02 April, 2020 Mahendra Singh Dhoni's India took on Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Interestingly, things got off to a dramatic start at the Wankhede. The toss had to be done twice. Lankan skipper Sangakkara's call (Heads) wasn't heard by match referee Jeff Crowe due to the noise from the stands, forcing the captains to do it again. Sanga called correctly (Heads, a second time too) and chose to bat. Zaheer Khan and S.Sreeshanth were stingy right at the start, miserly giving away runs. The Sri Lankan innings saw bursts of stability but the Indian bowling arsenal was ever ready to punctuate the partnerships.