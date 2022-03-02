Abey Kuruvilla to take charge as BCCI General Manager

Former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla has been appointed the General Manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a few weeks after his tenure as the national selection committee member got over.

The position of the BCCI GM was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra quit a few months ago. The 53-year-old has represented India in 10 Tests, and the apex council on Wednesday decided to appoint him in the new role.

In other developments, the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy will be held from March 15 to May 1, while the Senior Women's T20 League begins on April 15 and the final will be on May 12. However, no decision has been taken on the Cooch Behar Trophy, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

Venues for India vs South Africa series

When South Africa visits India for a five-match T20I series, the matches will be held in Cuttack, Vizag, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai. The first T20I will be held on June 9, and the final will be on 19th.