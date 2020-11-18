Cricket Cricket Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran tests positive for COVID-19 Abhimanyu, who captained Bengal to the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, underwent a mandatory test before the pre-season camp and was found positive. Team Sportstar Kolkata 18 November, 2020 21:04 IST Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has tested positive for coronavirus but he is asymptomatic. - FILE PHOTO/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 18 November, 2020 21:04 IST Bengal and India A batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran has tested positive for coronavirus, the Cricket Association of Bengal confirmed on Wednesday.The Bengal captain underwent a mandatory test before the pre-season camp and was found positive.READ| Ishant Sharma's injury rehab on track, bowls full tilt at NCA "Abhimanyu Easwaran, who returned to join the Bengal squad for the pre-season, underwent a mandatory Covid Test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic, but is now quarantined and under treatment of medical panel of CAB," said Debabrata Das, Joint Secretary, CAB.READ| Wriddhiman Saha back at India nets, on road to recovery Under Abhimanyu's leadership, Bengal reached the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where it lost to Saurashtra in Rajkot. It was the last cricket match in India amid the early days of COVID. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos