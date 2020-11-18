Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran tests positive for COVID-19

Bengal and India A batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran has tested positive for coronavirus, the Cricket Association of Bengal confirmed on Wednesday.

The Bengal captain underwent a mandatory test before the pre-season camp and was found positive.

READ| Ishant Sharma's injury rehab on track, bowls full tilt at NCA

"Abhimanyu Easwaran, who returned to join the Bengal squad for the pre-season, underwent a mandatory Covid Test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic, but is now quarantined and under treatment of medical panel of CAB," said Debabrata Das, Joint Secretary, CAB.

READ| Wriddhiman Saha back at India nets, on road to recovery

Under Abhimanyu's leadership, Bengal reached the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where it lost to Saurashtra in Rajkot. It was the last cricket match in India amid the early days of COVID.