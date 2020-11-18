Cricket Cricket Wriddhiman Saha back at India nets, on road to recovery The veteran wicketkeeper was seen facing throwdowns at the nets on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery from an injury ahead of the Test series against Australia. PTI 18 November, 2020 18:31 IST Saha did not keep wickets as the extent of recovery could not be ascertained from the video uploaded by the BCCI media. (File Photo) PTI 18 November, 2020 18:31 IST Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was back at the Indian team nets here on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery from an injury with four weeks still left for the much-anticipated December 17-21 Test series opener against Australia in Adelaide.Saha had pulled both his hamstrings during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL campaign in UAE, in which he scored two match-winning half-centuries.Due to the injury, the 36-year-old missed the eliminator as well as the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League.READ | Tough to ignore split captaincy calls if Rohit does well in Australia: Akhtar On Wednesday, Saha was seen facing throwdowns in the nets for a considerable period of time.He didn't keep wickets though and the extent of recovery couldn't be ascertained from the video uploaded by the BCCI media.There wasn't any pronounced forward press or footwork involved while driving the half-volleys, which could be an indicator of how quickly his hamstring is healing.However, the man who has so far played 37 Tests and scored 1238 runs, did not look uncomfortable while facing the throwdowns. Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GEzLKcSdVF— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2020 BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently expressed confidence that Saha would be fully fit before the first Test with both Nitin Patel and Nick Webb working on his injury management.ALSO READ | England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for test cricket During the last Test series in New Zealand, Saha was confined to the sidelines with Rishabh Pant getting an opportunity for his superior batting skills.However, this time around Pant's dreadful batting form in the IPL has not helped his cause. In case Saha fully recovers, he will be the favourite to feature in the four-match Test series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos