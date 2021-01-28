Cricket Cricket Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Maratha Arabians off to a winning start Riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s breezy knock of 73 off 28 balls, defending champion Maratha Arabians pulled off a five-wicket win against Northern Warriors in the opening match on Thursday. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 28 January, 2021 22:10 IST Maratha Arabians scored eight off the last over to chase down the target of 128 against Northern Warriors on Thursday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 28 January, 2021 22:10 IST Riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s breezy knock of 73 off 28 balls, defending champion Maratha Arabians pulled off a five-wicket win against Northern Warriors in the opening match of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.Chasing a target of 128, Maratha Arabians made it count in the last over when it needed eight for victory. READ| Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Teams, fixtures, past winners, time in IST, live streaming, telecast details Despite left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell conceding only three runs off the first four balls, Maratha Arabians’ young 25-year-old captain Mosaddek Hossain from Bangladesh hit the fifth and sixth ball to the boundary to pull off a last-ball win.READ| Cricket in Olympics? Sangakkara feels a lot needs to be done Toss: Maratha ArabiansBrief scores: Northern Warriors 127 for 2 in 10 overs (Brandon King 29, Lendl Simmons 54, Rovman Powell 22) lost to Maratha Arabians 131 for 5 in 10 overs (Abdul Shakoor 73, Fabian Allen 2 for 11) Pune Devils taste winPune Devils beat Deccan Gladiators in the second game by seven wickets. Skipper Nasir Hossain returned 3/18, while batsman Kennar Lewis scored 57 not out off 28 balls to help chase down a target of 105 with four balls to spare.Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 104/5 in 10 overs (Azam Khan 37 not out; Nasir Hossain 3/18) lost to Pune Devils 105/3 in 9.2 overs (Kennar Lewis 57*; S Narine 1/18). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos