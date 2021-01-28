Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Maratha Arabians off to a winning start

Riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s breezy knock of 73 off 28 balls, defending champion Maratha Arabians pulled off a five-wicket win against Northern Warriors in the opening match of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 128, Maratha Arabians made it count in the last over when it needed eight for victory.

Despite left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell conceding only three runs off the first four balls, Maratha Arabians’ young 25-year-old captain Mosaddek Hossain from Bangladesh hit the fifth and sixth ball to the boundary to pull off a last-ball win.

Toss: Maratha Arabians

Brief scores: Northern Warriors 127 for 2 in 10 overs (Brandon King 29, Lendl Simmons 54, Rovman Powell 22) lost to Maratha Arabians 131 for 5 in 10 overs (Abdul Shakoor 73, Fabian Allen 2 for 11)

Pune Devils taste win

Pune Devils beat Deccan Gladiators in the second game by seven wickets. Skipper Nasir Hossain returned 3/18, while batsman Kennar Lewis scored 57 not out off 28 balls to help chase down a target of 105 with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 104/5 in 10 overs (Azam Khan 37 not out; Nasir Hossain 3/18) lost to Pune Devils 105/3 in 9.2 overs (Kennar Lewis 57*; S Narine 1/18).