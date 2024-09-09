MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs NZ Test: Opening day called off due to wet outfield amid poor planning and organisation in Greater Noida

The ground staff cut a sorry figure as they failed to get the ground ready in time, despite no rain on Monday, thus prompting the match referee to call off the day’s play at around 4 PM IST.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:42 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Captain of New Zealand Tim Southee before inspection of the pitch on the first day of the Test match at Greater Noida.
Captain of New Zealand Tim Southee before inspection of the pitch on the first day of the Test match at Greater Noida. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu
infoIcon

Captain of New Zealand Tim Southee before inspection of the pitch on the first day of the Test match at Greater Noida. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu

It did not rain throughout Monday, but even then, the opening day’s play of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet and soggy outfield.

Even though it was cloudy in the morning, the weather cleared as the day progressed and eventually the sun was out. But the ground staff at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium cut a sorry figure as they failed to get the ground ready in time, thus prompting the match referee to call off the day’s play at around 4 PM IST.

The stadium, which is managed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, lacks modern facilities and even manpower and that was evident as the groundstaff struggled to get things sorted, making it an endless wait for both the teams. 

Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra had a look at the surface, but they did not look too satisfied with the dampness near the mid-on area. Even though the rollers were brought in and saw dust was put across the area, things did not improve.

While it was a test of patience for the players, things were no different for the media and a few thousand spectators who had turned up. There was miscommunication between the stadium authorities and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), as the venue lacked basic facilities - including supply of drinking water and toilets. At one point, the ACB’s official photographer had to step in and distribute packed lunch boxes to the media.

However, the ACB officials hope that things will improve over the remaining four days.

“We had laid out a plan and shared it with the stadium authorities well in advance, but things were in a mess. But we have taken things under our control and hopefully, there will be no such problems going forward,” a source in the ACB said.

Hosting its first international fixture since March 2020, the Greater Noida stadium once again drew flak for its poor infrastructure and if sources are to be believed, the ACB is likely to request the BCCI for a different home venue, going forward. 

