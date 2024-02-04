AFG vs SL: Ibrahim Zadran hits maiden century to help Afghanistan reduce first innings deficit to 42 against Sri Lanka

Ibrahim Zadran made a maiden Test century and was involved in two crucial partnerships to take Afghanistan to 199-1 and reduce a big first innings deficit to 42 runs at stumps on the third day of the only Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Zadran opened the innings with Noor Ali Zadran with Afghanistan tailing Sri Lanka by 241 runs in the first innings at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Playing is his sixth Test, he finished day three on 101 not out including 11 boundaries having spent nearly six hours at the crease, facing 217 deliveries.

Noor Ali was dismissed for 47 trapped lbw after adding 106 runs for the first wicket with Ibrahim, the highest opening partnership for the young Test-playing nation.

Zadran added another unbeaten 93 runs for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah who was batting on 46.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando returned 1-35 for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Afghan fast bowler Naveed Zadran picked up four wickets to help his side dismiss Sri Lanka for 439 runs in its first innings in reply to Afghanistan’s first innings score of 198 all out.

Sri Lanka resumed the day on 410-6 with Sadeera Samarawickrama batting on 21. Chamika Gunasekara, playing his first Test, joined him at the crease after Sri Lanka’s top scorer Angelo Mathews (141) was out on the last delivery of the second day.

Samarawickrama (27) was dismissed with just 17 runs added Sunday when he was caught by Shah off Naveed Zadran.

Naveed Zadran bowled tailender Prabath Jayasuriya (2) with an inswinger and seamer Nijat Masood ended the innings bowling out Fernando (0).

Gunasekara (16), who was struck on the helmet by a Zadran bouncer, had retired hurt after facing a few more deliveries and did not return to bat.

Kasun Rajitha was used as the third seamer, a concussion substitute for Gunasekara, when Sri Lanka came out to bowl.

Naveed Zadran retuned 4-83 on his Test debut.

Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal formed the backbone of Sri Lanka’s first innings having shared 232 runs for the fourth wicket on Saturday.

Chandimal made 107, his 15th Test century and Mathews recorded his 16th. Dimuth Karunaratne added 77 runs.

This is the first Test match between the two countries since Afghanistan became a Test playing nation in 2018.