Afghanistan, Bangladesh see ODIs as good World Cup 2023 preparation

The three-match series will begin in Chittagong on Wednesday, with Afghanistan looking for its first ODI series win in Bangladesh at its third attempt.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 18:55 IST , CHITTAGONG - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi attends a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi attends a practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi attends a practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan’s and Bangladesh’s teams said on Monday their One-Day International series will be ideal preparation ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

“We have games in the Asia Cup and World Cup, so this will be a good preparation for us to judge the opposition like the Bangladesh team,” Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi told reporters in Chittagong.

This year’s 50-over Asia Cup tournament will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, before the ODI World Cup in India opens in October.

“Bangladesh always plays well in their home, and also they did well in the last couple of years in ODIs,” Shahidi said. “But we also played good cricket in ODIs in the last two years.”

Afghanistan played two ODI series in Bangladesh, in 2016 and 2022, losing both 2-1.

It lost the one-off Test in the current series by a record 546 runs in June but hopes to reverse its fortunes in the ODIs with the return of key players such as Rashid Khan.

Shahidi said he felt confident when Khan was playing.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the matches were “an ideal preparation for us leading up to the Asia Cup and for the World Cup”, adding that Afghanistan would be tough opponents.

“They have been playing good cricket lately... they are a pretty formidable team in the one-day format,” he said.

The second and third ODIs will also be held at Chittagong, on July 8 and 11, with two T20Is to follow in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

