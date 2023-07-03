ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Five players to watch out in Super Six stage

The Cricket World Cup qualifiers currently being played in Zimbabwe saw some spirited performances by teams and individuals in the hunt for a place in the marquee event in October later this year in India.

With the group stage over and the tournament moving into the super six stage, let’s take a look at five players who made an impact so far in the tournamet.

Five Players to watch out:

Sean Williams: The left-handed middle-order stroke maker who is nearing 5000 runs in ODIs is one of the most prolific players to play for Zimbabwe since making his debut in 2005 and he is making sure his team books its flight to India. Williams has scored 532 runs in five innings so far. The 36-year-old has hit three centuries and one half-century including his career-best 174 against USA. Williams is averaging 133 in this tournament at a strike rate of 148; he has hit 60 fours and 12 sixes so far.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka’s star leg-spinner got his maiden ODI fifer – 41 matches into his career – in this tournament and hasn’t stopped since then. With three consecutive five-wicket hauls which includes his career 6/24 against USA, Hasaranga has so far taken 20 wickets in five innings at an average of 10.55 and a strike rate of 12.4, adding to his tally of 65 ODI wickets.

Chris Greaves: The Scottish leg-spinner picked up his first five-wicket haul in ODIs against Oman. Greaves is third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets to his name. The 32-year-old’s 14.83 average and 17.16 strike rate is the second and third best respectively after Hasaranga so far. Apart from that, he has also contributed valuable 98 runs including his career-best score of 56 not out; has hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza blasted his way into the record books by smashing the fastest ODI century ever for Zimbabwe against the Netherlands and then followed it up with consistent scores including a crucial sedate half-century against the West Indies. Raza also hit the second-most sixes in the group stage with 12. The spinner was also among the top six wicket-takers in the group stage taking eight wickets and was brilliant in the field with his athletic fielding.

Scott Edwards: The Dutch wicketkeeper-batter has been very impactful with the bat, scoring 217 runs – third most and highest among his team – at a strike rate of 114.97 – fourth best in the tournament – and the highest average of 142 in the qualifiers. He has hit 20 fours and a six so far.